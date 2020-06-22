We, often, come across certain points in our lives that change our story forever. In these moments, we have to decide the path that we want for ourselves. The question, usually, hinges upon holding on or letting go. ‘If I Stay’ explores this concept in the story of Mia Hall, who finds herself stuck in limbo, left to make a decision about going back to the land of the living and accepting the pain or letting go of her life and accepting death. The film ends with Mia deciding to stay, which means that her story is not over yet. Where does she go now that life as she knew it is gone? How has this out-of-body experience changed her? Will there be a ‘If I Stay 2’ that further explores her story? Let’s find out.

If I Stay 2 Release Date

‘If I Stay’ was released on August 22, 2014. The film was a box-office success but received mixed reviews from critics. It also won Teen Choice Awards and People’s Choice Awards, a sign of its popularity among the audience.

As of now, there has been no official announcement about the sequel of the film. With the success of the first part, the fans believed that it would be only a matter of time before they had a sequel. However, no such thing happened. The filmmakers haven’t said anything to allow the fans to speculate about a second part of the story. But this does not mean that it could never happen.

‘If I Stay’ is based on a book that has a sequel, ‘Where She Went’. If the filmmakers got around to it, it wouldn’t take much time to whip up a script with a story already at their disposal. Considering everything, if ‘If I Stay 2’ is greenlit, we expect it to release sometime in 2023 or later.

If I Stay 2 Cast: Who’s in it?

‘If I Stay’ stars Chloe Grace Moretz in the role of the protagonist, Mia Hall. Jamie Blackley plays the role of Adam Wilde, Mia’s boyfriend. Mireille Enos and Joshua Leonard play the roles of Mia’s parents, Kathleen and Dennis Hall. Jakob Davies appears as Mia’s brother Teddy.

Because Mia’s family dies in the first part, we don’t expect them to return in the second film. Even if they do, it would be as a cameo, with the characters appearing in the flashbacks. Chloe Grace Moretz and Jamie Blackley would reprise their roles, with new actors joining the cast.

If I Stay 2 Plot: What can it be about?

‘If I Stay’ follows the story of Mia, a teenager who has an out-of-body experience after she, and her family, get in a terrible accident. The film goes back and forth in time to give us a complete picture of Mia’s story, weighing her options of continuing with her life or giving up and joining her family in the afterlife. It ends with her deciding to stay and accepting the possibilities that life has for her.

In the book sequel, ‘Where She Went’, the story picks up a few years after the accident. Mia is in Juilliard and has broken up with Adam, whose band has found success. It adopts the tone of ‘Before Sunrise’, where the characters meet for one day and discuss their relationship. The sequel of the film could follow the same route. The time jump would, once again, allow it to have flashbacks mixed with the present day, staying in touch with the approach of the first film. Or, instead of jumping ahead in time, the sequel could explore the aftermath of the accident, how Mia recuperates, and what leads her and Adam to break up eventually.

