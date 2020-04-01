It’s the end of the road for one of the highest-rated shows on OWN. ‘If Loving You Is Wrong’ has been entertaining the audience with its interesting storyline and multi-faceted characters since its premiere on September 9, 2014. The fifth and final season of ‘If Loving You Is Wrong’ has started off with a bang. In the season premiere, we are given a glimpse of Alex’s childhood when she gets drunk spills all the tea.

But does that give her the right to play with people’s lives? I don’t think so. Now, you must be wondering about what goes down in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘If Loving You Is Wrong’ season 5 episode 2? Well, we are here to help you with that.

If Loving You Is Wrong Season 5 Episode 2 Release Date

‘If Loving You Is Wrong’ season 5 episode 2 will release on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 10 pm ET, on OWN.

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Jennifer Peppa.’

In ‘If Loving You Is Wrong’ season 5 episode 2 we can expect Alex to run from her responsibilities. I mean, come on. Who didn’t see that coming? Isn’t that what she’s been doing since day 1? But yes, her reckless behavior towards her kids might put the final nail in the coffin.

Where to Watch If Loving You Is Wrong Season 5 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘If Loving You Is Wrong’ season 5 episode 2 by tuning to OWN at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on OWN’s official website and on the OWN app.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. ‘If Loving You Is Wrong’ is also available for streaming on Philo TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

If Loving You Is Wrong Season 5 Episode 1 Recap:

‘If Loving You Is Wrong’ Season 5 Episode 1 is titled ‘Old Skeletons.’

What in the name of Tyler Perry is Alex up to? Or is she Salt? Or Jennifer Peppa? No, seriously. This woman has been fooling each and every person living on Castillo Lane. In the episode, we see a drunk Alex talking about her abusive childhood. Okay, I understand. She has gone through a lot but that doesn’t justify her behavior with others, especially with Brad and Marcie. It is quite possible that Alex is suffering from a split personality disorder.

Meanwhile, Randall puts the blame on Marcie for vandalizing his house, when in reality it was Bennett. Randall threatens Marcie over call and promises to ruin her life. Ian confronts Alex and tells her that if she doesn’t stop beating around the bush and answer his questions, he will have no option but to get a court order and get a DNA test done to unravel the truth about whether the baby is his or not. Elsewhere, Eddie approaches Larry, warning him that all hell will break loose if he doesn’t stop lending his support to Esperanza’s custody battle for Mika. Also, its high time Kelly gathers the information from the church and gets out of prison to be with her son. At the end of the episode, Alex seduces Ian and sleeps with him.

