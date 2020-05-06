So, what’s going down in Castillo Lane right now? In Tyler Perry’s ‘If Loving You is Wrong,’ we have seen the drama unfurl between the husbands and wives in this fictional setting. However, the mainstay at OWN has managed to keep us entertained throughout, with twists. Currently, the final season is no different.

In Season 5, most of our attention has been focused on determining the father of Alex’s newborn baby. We’ve already seen some changes as Lushion is prepared to go to war with Eddie. After Kelly hands over some crucial evidence, it is up to Lushion to even out the scales. Elsewhere, Brad starts taking care of Alex’s baby, surprising Marcie.

Things are poised precariously as the latest episode takes off. Titled “The Pardon,” we see how Kelly invokes the ire of Eddie, a dirty cop. With Eddie’s resourcefulness, it is up to Larry to make a deal with the devil to ensure that his client’s case does not blow up on his face.

Elsewhere, Brad gets a scare while looking after Alex’s baby. Suddenly, it seems that the child is not breathing. Just as he is about to fly into a panicked state, he understands that everything is alright with the baby who’s just sleeping. However, everything is not okay with the baby’s mother. Brad learns that Alex has been drinking too much and sleeping around, causing concern.

Apart from Brad heading in the right direction, Lushion comes through for Kelly as well, resulting in the latter planting a kiss on the former. Curious to find out what happens in the upcoming episode? We have the spoilers and information on when and where to watch it.

If Loving You Is Wrong Season 5 Episode 7 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘If Loving You Is Wrong’ Season 5 Episode 7 is slated to air on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 10 pm ET, on OWN. The upcoming episode is titled “Red Paint.”

Where to Watch If Loving You Is Wrong Season 5 Episode 7 Online?

‘If Loving You is Wrong’ is on OWN. Thus, you should be able to watch the show with a cable connection if you tune in at the above mentioned time. However, if you don’t happen to have a cable subscription, you can always head to the OWN site to stream the latest episodes. You can also make use of the OWN app.

There’s no denying that we have seen a rise in cord-cutters in recent times. Since they make up a large section of the viewer base, options have been made available to them. Some of the platforms that’ll let you stream the show include DirecTV, Fubo TV, and Philo TV.

If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream and watch the latest episodes on the platform. Amazon Prime users have the option of buying and streaming episodes on the platform.

If Loving You Is Wrong Season 5 Episode 7 Spoilers:

The upcoming episode sees Randal tailing the person he seeks once he uncovers new evidence. Titled, “Red Paint,” the episode promises to see the war between Eddie and Larry heating up, as the latter is determined to protect Kelly at any cost.

When Alex returns home, things start to spiral for her, and it remains to be seen if Brad steps in to help her. Eddie uncovers some dangerous proof but falls in trouble himself when Natalie pulls a knife on him. It seems like the drama is heating up in ‘If Loving You is Wrong.’

