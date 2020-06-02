Few media franchises manage to charm audiences and critics alike. ‘Indiana Jones‘ is an extremely popular swashbuckling movie and television show series that manages to do both rather handsomely. The franchise has names like Steven Spielberg and George Lucas attached to it behind the camera, while an equally talented group of performers are seen on the screen. ‘Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade’ is the third movie of the ‘Indiana Jones’ franchise and a sequel to the first film, ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ (the second movie in the series is a prequel to the first one).

‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ adds the titular character’s father to the mix, developing the protagonist further. It revolves around Jones’ father having disappeared on his search for the Holy Grail. Jones decides to find him before the Nazis do. Harrison Ford reprises his role as Indiana Jones. Sean Connery is roped in to play the role of his father, Dr. Henry Jones. Denholm Eliot makes a return to the franchise as well. Spielberg serves as the director while Lucas has co-written its story.

Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade Filming Locations

‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ is a truly globetrotting movie. Its action takes place all over the world, in some truly exotic places like Portugal and Venice, among others. Being a Spielberg film, the action is captured exceedingly well on camera. Hence, it is natural for viewers to wonder where the movie has been filmed.

USA

Within the USA, several places feature in ‘Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade.’ The opening scene of the movie revolving around a young Indiana Jones was fined in Utah. To be more precise, this scene was shot in Arches National Park near Moab. The heritage railroad, Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railway was used to film the train sequence in the beginning. A part of this scene was also filmed in Durango-Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad in Colorado. Within Colorado, filming also took place in Cortez, Pagosa Springs, and Alamosa.

Day 1: Movie set in or filmed in Colorado Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade#Stonegasmoviechallenge2019 pic.twitter.com/NqdMtpMgr1 — Joe (@agent001701D) August 1, 2019

Additionally, the scene set at the Berlin Airport was actually filmed at the Administration Building on Treasure Island in California. The final scene of the movie, which sees Indiana and Henry Jones, Marcus and Sallah ride off into the sunset, was filmed at Figure 3 ranch near Clyde, Amarillo in Texas. Moreover, the motorcycle chase sequence was shot at Mt. Tamalpais State Park in Marin County, California.

#TexasTuesday This shot of “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” is in which Texas town? #texastrivia #statefairoftx pic.twitter.com/E7StolZEVt — State Fair of Texas (@StateFairOfTX) November 8, 2016

United Kingdom

Several scenes of ‘Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade’ were filmed in the United Kingdom. The boat scene, which is set off the coast of Portugal, was actually filmed at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire. This also where the boat chase scenes set in Venice were filmed, according to the following tweet. According to the other sources, the Venice boat chase sequence was also partially filmed in the area around Grand Canal and Doge’s Palace, and Tilbury Docks in Essex. Various other scenes were also filmed at Elstree Studios.

#Cinema #BehindTheScenes #IndianaJones and the Last Crusade. Steven Spielberg, 1989.

The whole set of the boat propeller -boat chase in Venice- was built in Elstree Studios, UK. Awesome work, as usual. pic.twitter.com/D3Aswodae5 — The Indiana Jones Picture Gallery Project (@Barnett_College) August 2, 2018

Libraries in Fiction: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Cannon Elstree Studios, England. #Movie #LibraryLife pic.twitter.com/qCnegxFBOU — McLennan CC Library 📚 (@MCC_Lib) October 29, 2016

Next, The Royal Masonic School for Girls in Rickmansworth, England, is where the scene showing Indiana Jones teaching was filmed. The book-burning scene in Berlin, on the other hand, was filmed at Stowe School in Buckingham. Filming was also carried out at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, Royal Horticultural Halls & Conference Centre in London, Woodstock, and North Weald in Essex.

Italy

In Italy, according to a few sources, a part of the boat chase sequence in Venice was shot. Apart from that, in Venice, filming was also undertaken at Church of San Barnaba, Palazzi Barbaro, Fond Dogana alla Salute, and Campo della Salute. Moreover, a few scenes had also been shot at the Danieli Hotel in Venezia.

Top: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade; bottom: The same place today. Bianca and Andi are still in Venice, Italy and visited this movie location today. Church of San Barnaba, Campo San Barnaba.#movielocations #indianajonesandthelastcrusade #venezia pic.twitter.com/YyXOmWFkXh — Eerie, International (@eerieINT) April 5, 2019

Spain

Various scenes were also filmed in Spain. The airplane fight scene, for instance, was filmed at an abandoned airfield near Mojacar. Additionally, the Iskenderun station scene was shot at Guadix Station in Granada. The tank chase scene was shot at Almeria, in a dry river bed. In Almeria, filming was also carried out at Parque Natural de Cabo de Gata-Níjar, Playa de Monsul, Turre, Escuela de Artes de Almería, Rodalquilar, Cuevas de Roque, La Alcazaba, and Tabernas.

Guadix train station in Spain, where the Iskenderun sequence from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was filmed. pic.twitter.com/o0KwDk7uqI — Antiquarian Crafts (@Antiq_Craft) July 13, 2019

Other Locations

In Germany, the exterior of the Castle Brunwald was shot at Rheinland-Pfalz in Mayen. The Grail temple exterior, on the other hand, was shot at Al Khazneh in Petra, Jordan.

Great shot from Petra, Jordan. I remember seeing this place in "Indiana Jones & the Last Crusade" (awesome movie). https://t.co/kCnxzW0ZHf pic.twitter.com/oxN4llqRsg — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) June 24, 2017

