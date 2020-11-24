In the third episode of ‘Industry’ that dropped this week, Pierpoint ends up losing one of its most prestigious clients. Hence, the grads are forced to up their game and prove their prowess. On the other hand, Harper juggles conflicting requests. More on that later. Now, if you are done with its 3rd episode, let us dive into the details of the 4th part.

Industry Episode 4 Release Date:

‘Industry’ episode 4 is slated to premiere on November 30, 2020, at 10 pm ET/PT & 9 pm CT on HBO. Season 1 consists of eight episodes, with one weekly episode releasing every Monday at the above time slot. The season will wrap up with its finale, comprising two back-to-back episodes, on December 21, 2020.

Where to Stream Industry Episode 4 Online?

‘Industry’ drops new episodes every Monday at the above time slot. ‌If you’re a current HBO subscriber, you can watch the episodes as and when they drop on tv. Otherwise, with an existing id, you can also catch the show online on HBO’s official website. The series is available to stream on HBO Max as well. NOTE: HBO Max will release episodes 4 to 8, all at once, on Friday, November 27, 2020, making the entire season available to binge over the holiday weekend. You can watch the promo below:

Cord-cutters can check out the episodes on the multiple live-streaming platforms like Directv and YouTube TV. If you have an HBO Max subscription, you can stream already released episodes on Hulu. Finally, ‘Industry’ can be streamed on Amazon Prime, if you have HBO added to your Prime subscription. Following their release in the US, new episodes drop on BBC Two the next day, i.e. Tuesdays at 9.15 pm. British viewers can stream the series on the BBC iPlayer service.

Industry Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Sesh’. The official synopsis for the episode goes as follows: “After a wild birthday celebration, Harper makes a mistake that ends up putting her entire team in jeopardy.”

Industry Episode 3 Recap

‘Notting Hill’, the title of the third episode is based on the eponymous affluent district in London, which now houses the home of Yasmin and Harper. The story chronicles the struggles of living and working together, especially when you are employed in a competitive investment bank like Pierpoint. Harper is conflicted between her loyalties to Daria and Eric. While Daria asks Harper to do a basic task so that the latter can attend a meeting, Eric assigns her the task of preparing a pitch. And the deadlines of both the tasks are the same.

Meanwhile, Pierpoint loses one of its biggest clients, Felim Bicham. Eric now has his eyes set on Daria’s client. He also asks his team to increase their efforts on doubling profits. During the meeting, Harper proposes a risky pitch and Eric agrees with her. This causes Yasmin to be jealous since she is shocked to see that Eric holds so much faith in Harper. She starts picking on Harper much to Seb’s annoyance. She also invites herself to the meeting between Daria, Harper, and Daria’s client.

When Eric learns that Harper could not sell her pitch, thanks to Yasmin’s interference, he requests Daria to give the grad a chance to do it over the phone. Harper puts some misleading numbers on the report and lies that the deal has gone through. Gus is forced to team up with Robert to impress a client for his new boss Clement. Later that night, the duo meets up with the client, Usam, who loves partying. So, Robert takes him to a local gay nightclub. Harper and Yasmin share a joint with the latter asking the former to share her rent – so that they can establish boundaries.

Read More: Is HBO’s Industry a True Story?