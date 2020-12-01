In the 4th episode of ‘Industry’ that dropped this week, Harper is seen dealing with the dangerous aftermath of the lie she had told about convincing a client. Soon, the situation spirals out of control and Harper gets desperate to maintain her position at Pierpoint. More on that later. Now, if you are done with its 4th episode, let us dive into the details of the 5th part.

Industry Episode 5 Release Date:

‘Industry’ episode 5 is slated to premiere on December 7, 2020, at 10 pm ET/PT & 9 pm CT on HBO. Season 1 consists of eight episodes, with one weekly episode releasing every Monday at the above time slot. The season will wrap up with its finale, comprising two back-to-back episodes, on December 21, 2020.

Where to Stream Industry Episode 5 Online?

‘Industry’ drops new episodes every Monday at the above time slot. ‌If you’re a current HBO subscriber, you can watch the episodes as and when they drop on tv. Otherwise, with an existing id, you can also catch the show online on HBO’s official website. The series is available to stream on HBO Max as well. NOTE: HBO Max released episodes 4 to 8, all at once, on Friday, November 27, 2020, making the entire season available to binge at one go.

Cord-cutters can check out the episodes on the multiple live-streaming platforms like Directv and YouTube TV. If you have an HBO Max subscription, you can stream already released episodes on Hulu. Finally, ‘Industry’ can be streamed on Amazon Prime, if you have HBO added to your Prime subscription. Following their release in the US, new episodes drop on BBC Two the next day, i.e. Tuesdays at 9.15 pm. British viewers can stream the series on the BBC iPlayer service.

Industry Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Learned Behaviour’. The official synopsis for the episode goes as follows: “As Pierpoint is shaken by a former employee’s scathing expose, Eric goes offsite for the day, prompting an unauthorized Gus to cover trades from his desk, while Harper maneuvers her way into a meeting with one of Eric’s ex-clients.”

Industry Episode 4 Recap

In episode 4, ‘Sesh’, Harper is seen to be getting increasingly stressed as Eric makes it clear that she is probably the best among the grads. He says that he will resolve her problems with the visa as well. Harper has, however, not revealed the actual details of her call with the client. She is also facing the aftermath of the drug-fueled birthday party when she had approached Robert to have sex. But he refused, thanks to his ongoing romance with Yasmin. Currently, at Pierpoint, a hungover Harper is approached by Daria who says that she is replaced at the college open day event by Yasmin — now paired with Robert. Duncan suspects Harper about her mis-booking but Harper insists that the client Aubrey Allerton is lying.

Realizing that things are going downhill, Harper calls her mom and breaks down. She also seeks help from a client named Nicole. But Nicole says to forget that this conversation ever happened. Harper has no choice and so she spills everything before Eric. In the end, though, Nicole helps her out and the losses are saved. A new bond of trust builds between Eric and Harper.

