In the 5th episode of ‘Industry’ that dropped this week, one of the former employees from Pierpoint exposes the company, causing the entire workforce to go into a state of shock. Eric goes on an offsite visit, leaving an unauthorized Gus to cover trades from his desk. Harper devises a plan to hold a meeting with one of Eric’s ex-clients. More on that later. Now, if you are done with its 5th episode, let us dive into the details of the 6th part.

Industry Episode 6 Release Date:

‘Industry’ episode 6 is slated to premiere on December 14, 2020, at 10 pm ET/PT & 9 pm CT on HBO. Season 1 consists of eight episodes, with one weekly episode releasing every Monday at the above time slot. The season will wrap up with its finale, comprising two back-to-back episodes, on December 21, 2020.

Where to Stream Industry Episode 6 Online?

‘Industry’ drops new episodes every Monday at the above time slot. ‌If you’re a current HBO subscriber, you can watch the episodes as and when they drop on tv. Otherwise, with an existing id, you can also catch the show online on HBO’s official website. The series is available to stream on HBO Max as well. NOTE: HBO Max released episodes 4 to 8, all at once, on Friday, November 27, 2020, making the entire season available to binge at one go.

Cord-cutters can check out the episodes on the multiple live-streaming platforms like Directv and YouTube TV. If you have an HBO Max subscription, you can stream already released episodes on Hulu. Finally, ‘Industry’ can be streamed on Amazon Prime, if you have HBO added to your Prime subscription. Following their release in the US, new episodes drop on BBC Two the next day, i.e. Tuesdays at 9.15 pm. British viewers can stream the series on the BBC iPlayer service.

Industry Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Nutcracker’. The official synopsis for the episode goes as follows: “Daria picks up on the awkward tension between Harper and Eric and insists Harper sticks close to her through the Christmas party. Yasmin is tasked with getting Maxim to come to the Christmas party, and Greg is in a particularly unstable state after being embarrassed by Eric in front of the entire team.”

Industry Episode 5 Recap

In episode 5, titled ‘Learned Behavior’, one of Pierpoint’s former employees publishes an article, exposing the company’s intense, toxic workplace culture. Eric goes offsite for the day and asks Harper to take over his desk and win back Felim. She tracks down Felim’s assistant Luke, convinces him to coerce Felim into attending a meeting, organized under Daria’s name, and also sends an email to Felim. But unfortunately, she is unable to convince Felim to resume business with Pierpoint.

At Pierpoint, Eric discovers that Gus had answered a call in his absence and shouts at him in the middle of the floor. When he learns about Harper’s failure, he is even more furious. Yasmin meets up with her friend Maxim and manages to convince him and his company into working with Pierpoint, making Kevin jealous.

