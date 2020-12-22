With plenty of sex, drugs, and highfalutin financial jargons, HBO’s ‘Industry’ is a racy, complex drama series, created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. The story follows a bunch of ambitious, young grads, who do not hesitate to resort to any means to get their way. Their ultimate goal? Grab a limited number of permanent positions in an elite investment bank in urban London. Of course, because of the high-stakes concept, complicated storyline, and excellent performances, the first season of ‘Industry’ opened to great reviews. Let us now check out the details of its second season.

Industry Season 2 Release Date:

‘Industry’ season 1 premiered on November 9, 2020, on HBO. It wrapped up with its two-part finale on December 21, 2020. Season 1 consists of eight episodes. All the episodes are additionally available to stream on HBO Max. Because of the great response received by the inaugural installment, the show was renewed on December 10, 2020, even before its conclusion. Francesca Orsi, EVP HBO Programming, confirmed the news in a statement to Deadline:

“Mickey and Konrad have captured an authentic, fresh angle on workplace culture from the bottom up and presented a complex look at navigating life in your early twenties – replete with thrills, failures, and victories. It’s exciting to see fans embrace these young graduates, and we join them in anticipation of what’s in store for season two. We also send a big thanks to our partners at Bad Wolf and BBC.” Although a release date has not been revealed yet, we expect ‘Industry’ season 2 to premiere sometime in late 2021.

Industry Season 2 Cast: Who Can be in it?

‘Industry’ stars Myha’la Herrold as Harper Stern, an ambitious young grad from NYC who reaches London to join Pierpoint & Co., an investment bank. We then have Marisa Abela as Yasmin Kara-Hanani, Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing, David Jonsson as Gus Sackey, Nabhaan Rizwan as Hari Dhar, Freya Mavor as Daria Greenock, Will Tudor as Theo Tuck, Conor MacNeill as Kenny Kilbane, Ken Leung as Eric Tao, Priyanga Burford as Sara Dhadwal, Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Greg Grayson, Derek Riddell as Clement Cowan, Mark Dexter as Hilary Wyndham, and Sarah Parish as Nicole Craig. Since all of the stars are vital in carrying the story forward, most of them should make a return in season 2.

Industry Season 2 Plot: What Can it be About?

At the end of ‘Industry’ season 1, it is revealed that all the grads have the option to move forward in Pierpoint, leaving Gus, who leaves the company. But the characters still have issues to solve. For instance, Harper and Yasmin have a huge falling out when Harper throws Daria under the bus so that Eric is rehired at the company. Yasmin splits with her boyfriend Seb. Season 2 will pick up the story from here. Creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay revealed what can be expected from the new season during an interview. They explained that the story might build up in a manner — so as to carve the futures for the characters in the next four-five years.

