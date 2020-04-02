With a rise in immersive VR games lately, I wonder if ‘Infinite Dendrogram’ could be an actual thing in the near future; after all, unlike Isekai anime, the characters of this show doesn’t really get summoned into a game. There are many anime shows that revolve around gaming worlds and characters but what makes ‘Infinite Dendrogram’ a little different is the depth of its characters. At times, even its NPCs feel very real and the fact that it stays loyal to the essence of MMOs adds a bit more charm to its overall mechanics. That being said, if you have been following the first season of ‘Infinite Dendrogram’, read on ahead to know all the details about its season’s finale.

Infinite Dendrogram Episode 13 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Season 1 of ‘Infinite Dendrogram’ premiere on January 9, 2020, and with a total of 13 episodes, it is expected to end by March 2020. So far, the first season has aired 12 episodes and the 13th episode of the season is scheduled for a release on April 9, 2020.

Where to Watch Infinite Dendrogram Episode 13 English Dub Online?

The English dub of ‘Infinite Dendrogram’ is available on Funimation. You can also stream it on Hulu and Amazon with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Infinite Dendrogram Spoilers

The title of the anime, “Isekai Dendrogram,” is actually the name of a very popular MMORPG that involves surreal virtual reality features. The whole world is raving about it and soon, Reiji Mukudori, who is the main character of the show, also catches up with the trend. He gets his hands on the game and enters its incredible world. Before he can start his adventure, he is greeted by an AI who asks him for an alias name and an avatar. Once he’s done choosing a unique avatar and the alias “Ray Sterling”, he finds himself in the kingdom of Altar.

Soon after this, an NPC approaches him and asks him for his help in finding her lost sister. Ray assures her that if he finds her anywhere, he’ll surely let her know and is left alone with her contact card. As Ray further delves into the world of the game, he ends up meeting his brother, Shu, who has been playing the game for a while. Shu decides to help him with his first quest and they try to look for the girl’s lost sister. They eventually find her in the middle of an abandoned orchard, but before they can help her, they are attacked by a bunch of demi-dragon beasts.

Shu ends up getting dragged underground while battling them and with this, it comes down to Ray to rescue the young girl. Somehow, in the nick of time, Ray ends up activating his Embryo and acquires the ability to overpower the beasts. He then saves the girl and successfully finishes his first quest. Ray and his brother then celebrate his first victory in the game and Shu also further explains to him all the details about the world they live in. As hard as it may have been, the first quest just turns out to be a minor hiccup in Ray’s journey in the game. Further ahead, bigger challenges and grand adventures wait for him.

