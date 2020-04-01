Last week in Ink Master: Turf War, we witnessed a surprising conclusion. Angel Rose was about to be eliminated but she was pardoned and allowed to battle it out once more. This week, when the season returned, there was another shocking twist. We got not one, but two evictions! So which two artists had to pack their bags? Find out the details in our recap section.

So, are you already done watching the episode? If yes, you might know that the show is all geared up toward releasing the next episode. Read on to know the airing and streaming details of Ink Master Season 13 Episode 14.

Ink Master Season 13 Episode 14 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Ink Master’ season 13 episode 14 or ‘Ink Master: Turf War’ episode 14 will premiere on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, on Paramount Network at 10 p.m ET/PT & 9 p.m CT. It will be 60 minutes long. The total number of episodes for the 13th season is 16, each being one hour long in duration.

The 14th episode is called ‘Compose Yourself’. Its official description goes as follows: “The Turf War heats up as the artists are tested on composition; with a meticulous elimination tattoo, some artists spread their wings to take flight while some never get off the ground.”

Where to Watch Ink Master Season 13 Episode 14 Online?

Cable subscribers can easily catch the latest episodes as they air on Paramount at 10 p.m ET/PT every Tuesday. Otherwise, you can log into Paramount’s official website and watch the released episodes online.

You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or another streaming device through Sling TV, YouTube TV, Directv, Philo TV, and Fubo TV. Complete seasons and episodes are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Ink Master Season 13 Episode 13 Recap:

In episode 13, the Skill of the Week is Precision. In the Flash Challenge, which is a solo round, the artists are required to design a tattoo on a blank canvas by only using staples. This translates to the fact that the participants need to be very precise with the choice of colors and shapes.

Finally, in the Elimination Round, the contestants need to create senior citizen portraits. This is again quite complicated because it involves several fine lines. Judge Oliver Peck says: “You have to know what details to highlight, what details to let be subtle because you don’t want to make them look older than they are, you don’t want to make them look younger than they are. These are hard portraits to do.”

Jerrel Larkins wins the Flash Challenge. But he uses his advantage to assign a really tough portrait to Frank Ready. He even decides to go against Jimmy Snaz. He chooses the best one for himself and wins Tattoo of the Day. Toward the end, Frank, Hiram, and Bob land at the bottom place. Finally, Frank Ready is evicted. And sadly, this week announces a double elimination. Joining Frank is Hiram Casas, who is also asked to pack his bags and say goodbye to the competition.

Read more: Where is Ink Master Filmed?