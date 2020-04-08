Ink Master: Turf War, in its last week’s episode, delivered a surprise twist during the elimination round. There were not one, but two evictions. Frank Ready and Hiram Casas had to say goodbye to the contest in episode 13. This week, episode 14 brought us one step closer to the finale and hence, as expected, it was packed with some of the most challenging tasks. So who went home this time or was there another twist? Find out the details in our recap section.

So, are you already done watching the episode? If yes, you might know that the show is all geared up toward releasing the next part. Read on to know the airing date and streaming details of Ink Master Season 13 Episode 15.

Ink Master Season 13 Episode 15 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Ink Master’ season 13 episode 15 or ‘Ink Master: Turf War’ episode 15 will premiere on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, on Paramount Network at 10 p.m ET/PT & 9 p.m CT. It will be 60 minutes long. The total number of episodes for the 13th season is 16, each being one hour long in duration.

The 15th episode is called ‘Race to the Finish’. Its official description goes as follows: “The road to the finale begins with a 13-hour tattoo marathon; the artists must prove they have the endurance and skill to outlast their competitors and are worthy of the title of Ink Master.”

Where to Watch Ink Master Season 13 Episode 15 Online?

Cable subscribers can easily catch the latest episodes as they air on Paramount at 10 p.m ET/PT every Tuesday. Otherwise, you can log into Paramount’s official website and watch the released episodes online.

You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or another streaming device through Sling TV, YouTube TV, Directv, Philo TV, and Fubo TV. Complete seasons and episodes are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Ink Master Season 13 Episode 14 Recap:

In episode 14, the Skill of the Week is Composition. In the Flash Challenge, the five of the last-remaining artists are needed to paint designs on protective helmets for people, who require to wear the headgear on a daily basis. The Elimination Tattoo round asks the participants to create Japanese style cranes.

Bob Jones wins the Flash Challenge. However, none of the designs are good enough and there is no Best Tattoo of the Day. And it is extremely difficult for the judges to pick out their choices. Everyone’s tattoo has issues in one form or the other. Finally, the panel deliberates and names the bottom three: Jerrel Larkins, Angel Rose, and Kelly Severtson.

The judges then choose Jerrel to be eliminated as according them, he does not have what it takes to be Ink Master. But eventually, Chris Nunez makes an announcement. Jerrel is pardoned, thanks to the last remaining pardon! And we are indeed happy. Jerrel has been a consistent performer throughout the season and it would be really unfortunate to see him go.

