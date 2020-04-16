In the penultimate episode of ‘Ink Master: Turf War’, we saw the five remaining contestants, Kelly Severtson, Bob Jones, Jimmy Snaz, Jerrel Larkins and Angel Rose, battling it out to keep their spots in the contest. After all, only one among them is supposed to win the coveted $100,000 prize, a feature in the Ink Magazine and the title of Ink Master.

After the complicated tattoo design challenges in this week’s episode, the final three were ultimately declared — they were Bob Jones, Angel Rose, and Jimmy Snaz. However, how will the live finale be filmed? That’s a question that fans had been asking since the global lockdown after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. Well, read on to know more about ‘Ink Master’ Season 13 Episode 16.

Ink Master Season 13 Episode 16 Release Date

Toward the end of episode 15, when Dave Navarro announced the names of the three finalists for the finale, fans were surprised to hear a recorded message. It said: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, government order to stay home and shelter, and for the safety of the artists, judges, canvases, and the crew, the Ink Master: Turf War finale could not move forward.” Well, that was a major bummer for viewers who had been waiting for the live final episode.

Moreover, the showrunners also announced that episode 16 will not air at all. It is not delayed. ‘Ink Master’ Season 13 Episode 16 is cancelled! The award was divided among the three finalists: Bob Jones, Angel Rose, and Jimmy Snaz. And there was no single winner.

However, the finished back tattoos and chest tattoos of the finalists will be aired on the ‘Ink Master’ YouTube page at a later date. The tattoos can also be seen on the story of the show’s Instagram handle on April 15, 2020. You can check out the complete announcement below:

Where to Watch Ink Master Season 13 Online?

You can watch all the released episodes of ‘Ink Master: Turf War’ on Paramount’s official website with the help of an active cable ID. You can additionally stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or another streaming device through Sling TV, YouTube TV, Directv, Philo TV, and Fubo TV. Complete seasons and episodes are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Ink Master Season 14: Future Prospects

‘Ink Master’ season 13 premiered on January 7, 2020, and came to an unexpected end on April 14, 2020.

On a positive note, when Paramount renewed the series for season 13, it had also green-lit it for a 14th edition. So yes, we will see more of the show in the future. There’s no confirmation on a theme yet but we do know that judge Oliver Peck will not be making a comeback. He will most likely be replaced by a new panel member.

Due to the ongoing health crisis, we also expect a delay in season 14’s production. We expect ‘Ink Master’ season 14 to premiere sometime in 2021.

