‘Insecure’ has been described as one of the sharpest comedies airing on television streak. The fact that there is an undertone of existential melancholy makes the show’s capacity to make one laugh out loud even more impressive. ‘Insecure’ is based on the lead actor, Issa Rae’s popular web series, ‘Awkward Black Girl’ and follows Issa and her best friend Molly as they navigate through friendship, relationships, and inner conflicts. In their late twenties at the beginning of the show, ‘Insecure’ paints an accurate picture of the African-American female experience.

Where is Insecure Filmed?

One thing that HBO’s ‘Insecure’ is secure about is its portrayal of Los Angeles: the show’s setting. It depicts the Californian city fairly: portraying both, its glamour and its accessibility from the point of view of locals. Several locations in the series might be recognizable for L.A. residents as filming is carried out in a variety of restaurants and bars in the city.

California

As mentioned earlier, ‘Insecure’ is entirely filmed in California. According to IMDb, the HBO show uses the MBS Media Campus on 1600 Rosecrans Avenue, Manhattan Beach, California, as its production base.

Firstly, the protagonist, Issa’s apartment, is perhaps the most frequently depicted location on the show even though Issa moves out of it by the end of the second season. The apartment building depicted, The Dunes, is actually located on 709 N Inglewood Avenue.

Apart from that, Issa’s workplace is known as “We Got Y’all” and is a non-profit organization. The actual place where scenes set at We Got Y’all are filmed is the Fernando Pullman Community Arts Centre on 3351 W 33rd Street. On the other hand, the exterior of Lawrence’s office is filmed at an office park on 261 S Figueroa St.

Moreover, Inglewood High School stands in for the fictional Thomas Jefferson Middle School, where Issa works with We Got Y’all. Plus, a house party scene was filmed on 2501 Arlington Ave while one of Issa’s dates was shot on 627 S Carondelet St. The place where Issa and Lawrence look for engagement rings is Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza on 3650 W Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

As stated earlier, ‘Insecure’ is also filmed at a variety of actual restaurants, bars, and other outdoor venues in Los Angeles. For instance, the scene in which Issa runs into her crush, Daniel, was filmed at Maverick’s Flat on 4225 Crenshaw Boulevard. Merkato Ethiopian Restaurant on 1036 1/2 S Fairfax Avenue is where Issa’s 29th birthday celebration is filmed.

Additionally, a scene was also filmed at The Commissary on 3515 Wilshire Blvd while another was shot at Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles on 5006 W Pico Boulevard. Filming was also undertaken at Saddlerock Ranch on 31740 Mulholland Highway in Malibu, California, Sofitel Los Angeles on 8555 Beverly Blvd, Swingers on 8020 Beverly Boulevard and the California African American Museum on 600 State Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90037.

Some of the other places where filming was carried out include Astro Burgers on 3421 W. Beverly Boulevard in Montebello, Pann’s Restaurant on 6710 LaTijera Boulevard, and Worldwide Tacos on 2419 W. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

