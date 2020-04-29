The third episode of ‘Insecure’ season 4 dropped on April 26, 2020, and its events are set two months before Issa’s block party. Titled, ‘Lowkey Thankful’, the story is centered around Thanksgiving but of course, there’s more than turkey on the menu. We have some new revelations and see relationships being tested to the extreme. If you wish to know more about the episode, you have our recap section to help you out. On the other hand, if you have finished watching it, here’s a preview session for the next episode.

Insecure Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Insecure’ season 4 episode 4 is titled ‘Lowkey Losin’ It’. It is slated to premiere on May 3, 2020, on HBO, at 10 pm ET.

The official synopsis gives further insights into what the episode entails. It goes as follows: “The women get together to help Tiffany with her new baby girl; Issa struggles to finalize key details for the block party and turns to Molly to leverage Andrew’s connections.” You can also check out its promo below:

Where to Stream Insecure Season 4 Episode 4 Online?

The easiest way to catch the latest episodes of ‘Insecure’ is with the help of a cable subscription. Just tune-in to HBO on your tv screens every Sunday at 10 pm ET and you are sorted.

On the other hand, tv shows that air on HBO are pretty easy to stream online. You can download HBO GO or HBO Now on your device. The platforms upload episodes at the same time when they are released on cable. So you won’t miss out on anything. You just need to sign in with your HBO subscription and start streaming.

Again, there are several cable-free live-streaming options as well. You can watch ‘Insecure’ online on DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Episodes, after their release, are additionally available on Hulu. What’s more? ‘Insecure’ is included in ‘HBO on Amazon’ as well. Previous seasons can be bought or rented on the platform.

Insecure Season 4 Episode 3 Recap

Condola invites Lawrence to a Friendsgiving party on the occasion of Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, Lawrence learns that an investor has opted out of the Meridian — thereby, reducing his chances for a promotion. He then runs into Issa and after a while, Condola arrives. Issa bids a hasty farewell. In another scene, Issa and Molly go grocery shopping and Issa tells how she and Ahmal will have to eat dinner with their mother’s new boyfriend and his kids.

At Condola’s party, Lawrence is able to easily impress all of her friends. After everyone leaves, Lawrence asks his girlfriend about the future of their relationship. He also wants to know if she is still getting over her ex, to which Condola replies, “If anybody should be worried about an ex, it should probably be me.” On the other side of town, Issa and Ahmal reach their mom’s place. After dinner, they hang out for some time at a Mexican restaurant where Issa expresses that she is affected by Lawrence and Condola’s relationship. She says: “The person he is now is not the person he was with me. I got the work in progress… She’s reaping all the benefits of his time with me.”

Read More: Insecure Filming Locations