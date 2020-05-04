Right from the day, season 4 of ‘Insecure’ landed on tv screens, we knew that Issa and Molly’s friendship would hit rock bottom at some point. And in this week’s episode, we got a clear glimpse of what might transpire between the two besties. Well, we will come to the details later in our recap section. On the other hand, if you have finished watching it, here’s a preview session for the next episode.

Insecure Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Insecure’ season 4 episode 5 is titled ‘Lowkey Movin’ On’. It is slated to premiere on May 10, 2020, on HBO, at 10 pm ET.

The official synopsis gives further insights into what the episode entails. It goes as follows: “With the block party finally here, Issa is determined to deliver a memorable event, despite some surprises; Tiffany enjoys a break from her baby, Kelli entertains a gullible new boo, and Molly attempts to put a grudge on hold.” You can also check out its promo below:

Where to Stream Insecure Season 4 Episode 5 Online?

The easiest way to catch the latest episodes of ‘Insecure’ is with the help of a cable subscription. Just tune-in to HBO on your tv screens every Sunday at 10 pm ET and you are sorted.

On the other hand, tv shows that air on HBO are pretty easy to stream online. You can download HBO GO or HBO Now on your device. The platforms upload episodes at the same time when they are released on cable. So you won’t miss out on anything. You just need to sign in with your HBO subscription and start streaming.

Again, there are several cable-free live-streaming options as well. You can watch ‘Insecure’ online on DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Episodes, after their release, are additionally available on Hulu. What’s more? ‘Insecure’ is included in ‘HBO on Amazon’ as well. Previous seasons can be bought or rented on the platform.

Insecure Season 4 Episode 4 Recap

The events of episode 4 are set a month before the block party. Issa’s tenants are furious about the water arrangements in the building while she needs to get her fliers ready for the event. But Condola has not yet reverted on the same. Issa and Molly arrive at Tiffany and Derek’s place but fail to communicate with each other about who would take the parking spot. Issa gives the space to Molly and she herself parks next to a church. When they finally meet, Issa apologizes for missing their last few appointments. But Molly tells that it is fine and they decide to let the matter go.

Derek introduces Lawrence to the newborn child Simone. The rest of the gang enters and they have a few lighthearted moments conversing about new mums and girl kids. Issa takes a moment out and asks Kelli if she has noticed anything off about Molly lately. Molly then asks Tiffany about Issa. It seems the girls are discussing their issues with others but not among themselves. Meanwhile, Issa, when talking to Lawrence, receives the news that her headliner had dropped out. She then leaves the get-together to sort out the matter.

Later, Molly and Andrew have an awkward date. Issa calls up Molly and requests her if she could use Andrew’s connections to get her a new headliner. Molly reluctantly agrees. But she does not do as she was supposed to and when she conveys the same to Issa, the latter is not pleased.

Read More: Insecure Filming Locations