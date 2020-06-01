Issa and Lawrence, following their split, have evolved quite a lot in their individual journeys. And this week’s episode of ‘Insecure’ season 4 sees their stories unfold as they meet up over dinner. Their conversations are honest and even give the show the feel of a dreamy and surreal rom-com. Well, we will come to the details later in our recap section. On the other hand, if you have finished watching it, here’s a preview session for the next episode.

Insecure Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Insecure’ season 4 episode 9 is titled ‘Lowkey Trying’. It is slated to premiere on June 7, 2020, on HBO, at 10 pm ET.

The official synopsis gives further insights into what the episode entails. It goes as follows: “Issa considers doing Nathan a favor; Dr. Rhonda and Andrew ask Molly to consider a different approach in dealing with people who have wronged her.”

Where to Stream Insecure Season 4 Episode 9 Online?

The easiest way to catch the latest episodes of ‘Insecure’ is with the help of a cable subscription. Just tune-in to HBO on your tv screens every Sunday at 10 pm ET and you are sorted.

On the other hand, tv shows that air on HBO are pretty easy to stream online. You can download HBO GO or HBO Now on your device. The platforms upload episodes at the same time when they are released on cable. So you won’t miss out on anything. You just need to sign in with your HBO subscription and start streaming.

Again, there are several cable-free live-streaming options as well. You can watch ‘Insecure’ online on DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Episodes, after their release, are additionally available on Hulu. What’s more? ‘Insecure’ is included in ‘HBO on Amazon’ as well. Previous seasons can be bought or rented on the platform.

Insecure Season 4 Episode 8 Recap

In ‘Lowkey Happy’, we follow Issa as she reaches the restaurant where she is supposed to meet Lawrence. As she enters, she sees him waiting for her with her classic favorites, Prosecco and Whiskey. They start updating each other about their lives. Issa mentions the events of the block party and Lawrence reveals his wish for changing his career path. When the place starts becoming too crowded, the couple decides to head to another location. As they ride in an Uber to the next restaurant, the driver asks them about their relationship. Lawrence confesses that at one time, he had wanted to marry Issa and had even bought a ring. The revelation leaves Issa surprised.

The pair then reaches the second venue and order food. This is when Lawrence tells Issa that he had been thinking about their relationship and breakup. Issa says that it was not easy to get over him and Lawrence admits that he was distant. Following dinner, they talk about happiness and their mutual dreams. At that moment, Lawrence also gets a call from Condola, and Issa gets a bit off. Finally, they share a ride back home and after they reach, Lawrence invites her inside to see his new pad. As she is again about to leave, she reconsiders her decision and says that she does not want to leave right now. This ends on a romantic night of kisses and love-making. The next morning, Issa walks back home.

