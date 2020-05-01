When it comes to sci-fi, there’s no shortage of content on Netflix. The streaming giant has everything from mind-bending futuristic shows like ‘Altered Carbon‘ to hidden gems like ‘The OA‘ to intriguing anthology series like ‘Black Mirror.’ However, even with so much content available, sci-fi is one genre we just cannot get enough of. Because of the vast diversity of themes and inventive ideas that the genre manages to grapple with, streamers like Netflix keep churning out unique and outlandish sci-fi content that more often than not, puts humanity in some of the most gruesome conditions. Netflix’s new Belgian sci-fi thriller, ‘Into the Night,’ treads a similar path.

The show begins with the discovery of a fatal solar event which inexplicably starts to kill anyone who comes in contact with it. A few lucky passengers of a flight manage to fly out of Brussels in the nick of time and avoid coming in contact with the light of the day. Although it accommodates passengers from different backgrounds, races, and cultures, they must all now get together and make sure that they remain in the safety of the dark night. That being said, if you have already watched the series and you’re curious about all the filming locations where it was shot, here’s everything you need to know.

Where is Into the Night Filmed?

Directed by Belgian duo Inti Calfat and Dirk Verheye and created by Jason George (‘The Protector‘, ‘Narcos‘), ‘Into the Night’ features a huge international cast from Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Russia, and Turkey. Going by its premise, it becomes pretty obvious that almost all of its action takes place inside a flight. Even so, it has been filmed in three distinct locations—Skopje, Northern Macedonia; Sofia, Bulgaria; Brussels, Belgium.

Skopje, Northern Macedonia

The principal photography of ‘Into the Night’ was initiated at the Skopje International Airport on 1 October 2019. This was the first time a Netflix original was being filmed in North Macedonia. The filming was scheduled for a span of 3 days at the Skopje Airport and was being managed by Sisters and Brother Mitevski Production.

Sofia, Bulgaria

After its 3-day shoot in Skopje, the filming of ‘Into the Night’ was continued in Sofia, Bulgaria, till the end of October. In this new location, the production of the series was carried out at the Nu Boyana Film Studio.

Brussels, Belgium

Although nothing much has been revealed about the filming of the series in Brussels, according to its plot itself, the action of the series ensues when an overnight flight departs out of Brussels and heads to the west after a cosmic disaster threatens humanity. Even the official IMDB page of the series confirms this as one of the locations for filming.

Mehmet Kurtulus, who is one of the leading actors of the series, also posted a small trailer of the series on his official Instagram and geo-tagged it as “Brussels Airport.” Check it out below:

Here’s another still which was posted by Yassine Fadel, who plays the role of Nabil:

