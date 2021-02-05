Netflix’s ‘Invisible City’ adapts Brazilian folklore and quite effortlessly modernizes it into the hyped world of pop culture. Similar to ’Ragnarok,’ which splendidly revives Norse Mythology, ‘Invisible City’ shows promise and enticingly draws in viewers to its intriguing premise. The show theatrically opens to a flashback where two men are trekking through a rainforest in the dark. One of them attempts to shoot a bird for playful entertainment but is knocked down by a flaming spear flung by a creature called the Curupira, characterized by a flaming head and backward-facing feet. The beast is popular in Brazilian mythology that came off as something new to the American audiences, who have been puzzled and unnerved by its grotesque appearance. The first season turned out to be a fine mix of relatable tropes and a deep-dive into Brazil’s culture. Here’s everything we know about ‘Invisible City’ season 2.

Invisible City Season 2 Release Date

’Invisible City’ season 1 released in its entirety on February 5, 2021, on Netflix. It consists of seven episodes with a runtime of 31-40 minutes each.

As far as the second season is concerned, here’s what we know. The ending of the first season showcases Eric trying to battle the Dry Body’s curse and is instead struck down. While it is assumed that he is dead, the closing scene leads the viewers on with a hint that there might just be more to it. Hence, it is very likely that the show will return for another season, although there hasn’t been any update regarding its renewal. If and when that happens, we can expect ‘Invisible City’ season 2 to release sometime in 2022.

Invisible City Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

‘Invisible City’ stars Marco Pigossi in the lead role of Environmental Officer Eric, looking for his wife’s killer but is accidentally roped into a world of mythical creatures. Alessandra Negrini essays the role of Ines, a questionable entity that Eric investigates. ‘The Awakener’ star Taina Medina plays Fabiana; Julia Konrad essays the role of Gabriela; Jessica Cores plays Camila; Victor Sparapane plays Manaus; Kaua Rodigruez stars as Baquet.

Other cast members include José Dumont as Ciço, Samuel de Assis as João, Thaia Perez as Januária, Fábio Lago as berê, and Áurea Maranhão as Marcia among others. Almost all the actors are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming season.

Invisible City Season 2 Plot: What Can it Be About?

‘Invisible City’ follows the life of Eric, an Environmental Police officer who is trying to hunt down his wife’s killer. As she was a folklorist, it is no surprise that he is soon pulled into a world where mythical creatures exist. He is also investigating a strange underground society interested in a pink river dolphin swept off-shore. Soon, he ends up discovering all the dark secrets of the place, but he knows far too much to make it through without any threat to his life. And sure enough, he is struck by the Dry Body’s curse that coaxes him to take his own life in the first season’s finale.

If the show gets renewed, it’ll be interesting to witness developments surrounding a cursed Eric, who apparently has not died. The Curupira’s narrative might also gain some focus, along with perhaps, new creatures that will engage the viewers in another exploratory season.

