Set in an alternate world where technology exists along with magic and enhances the latter’s potential, ‘The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc’ is the anime adaptation of Tsutomu Satō’s web novel series of the same name. The novel series was first introduced in October 2008. It enjoyed a three-year-long run before concluding in March 2011. In the following years, Satō created several light novels series out of it. The anime came out in April 2014. It is currently in its second season. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘the Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc’.

The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 7th episode of ‘The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc’, alternatively known as ‘The Irregular at Magic High School’ season 2, is set to premiere on November 15, 2020.

Where to Watch The Irregular of Magic High School English Dub Online?

Viewers can catch the first season of ‘The Irregular of Magic High School’ on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 2 can be streamed on Hulu and Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc Spoilers

In the world of ‘The Irregular at Magic High School’, only a handful of people can perform magic, as genetics serves as the deciding factor on whether a person has magical abilities. The Third World War has absolutely devastated the world. The global population has been depleted to 3 billion. Most of the countries don’t exist any longer. In their place, there are four mega nations, The United States of North America (USNA), the New Soviet Union, the Great Asian Alliance, and Japan. The anime revolves around siblings Tatsuya Shiba and Miyuki Shiba. Tatsuya was born with an incredible and dangerous magical ability, which made the leaders of his clan fearful of him. They wanted to kill him, but his mother and aunt made sure that he would survive by creating Miyuki, whose abilities they used to seal his powers.

