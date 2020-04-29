Irrfan Khan was an Indian actor known predominantly for his work in Bollywood, in addition to making appearances in British and American films. He had supporting roles in Hollywood movies like ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ (2012), ‘Life of Pi‘ (2012), ‘Jurassic World’ (2015), and ‘Inferno’ (2016)

Born in Rajasthan on January 7, 1967, to Sayeeda Begum and Sahabzada Yaseen Ali Khan, Irrfan was from a middle-class Muslim family. Irrfan was one of four children and had two brothers, Salman Khan and Imran Khan, along with a sister named Rukhsana Khan. He was a good cricket player and even had the opportunity to play in tournaments that could lead to a first-class cricket career, but he couldn’t pursue it due to lack of funds. He earned a scholarship to study at the National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi in 1984, and thus he began his journey in the entertainment industry.

Irrfan Khan Wife

Irrfan married writer and fellow National School of Drama graduate Sutapa Sikdar on February 23, 1995. In February of 2018, he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor, a rare form of cancer that targets various parts of the body. For his treatment, he had to travel back and forth from India to London on a regular basis.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Irrfan admitted that his wife was his support system and his reason to stay alive. “What to say about Sutapa? She is there 24/7. She has evolved in care-giving and if I get to live, I want to live for her. She is the reason for me to keep at it still.”

When he was asked about his journey to get better with the support of his family, he had said: “It’s been a roller-coaster ride, a memorable one. Happy moments were underlined because of the inherent uncertainty. We cried a little and laughed a lot. We became one huge body.”

Even Sutapa penned a post on her Facebook profile a year ago talking about the situation and thanking everyone for their prayers. She wrote, “Longest year of our life. Time was never measured with pain and hope at the same time ever.while we take our babysteps back to work,to life I am submerged in prayers wishes and faith from friends relatives strangers and a connection with universe which gives us a small chance for this new start.”

She also added, “I don’t see beyond one day and that day is today where everything seems fine. For today we go back to work.and the dance and song of life continues.”

Together, the couple faced many setbacks and came over obstacles that we could only dream about, but, unfortunately, Irrfan lost the battle and passed away on April 29, 2020, due to a colon infection.

Irrfan Khan Kids

Irrfan had two sons with his wife: Babil Khan and Ayan Khan. During his interview with Mumbai Mirror, Irrfan had also talked about his children and expressed that he was glad that he got to watch them both grow up and be their own people. “And the best part is that I’ve had all the time literally to see them evolve,” he said. “A crucial time for a teenager, like the younger one. The older one isn’t a teenager anymore.”

