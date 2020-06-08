Anna Maria Sieklucka was born in Lublin, Poland, and her alma matter includes various educational institutions such as the Faculty of Puppetry in Wrocław, II High School, and State Theater School. She is currently 28-years-old and has over 400K followers on her official Instagram. The actress shot up to fame with her raunchy role in ‘365 Dni’, an erotic Polish thriller. Before her role in the film, Anna Maria only appeared in a few minor projects such as ‘Na dobre I na zie.’

Apart from that, the actress previously worked in some stage plays before finding her way into mainstream movies. With her role as Laura in ‘365 Days’, Anna Maria Sieklucka is an absolute stunner, and many who have watched ‘365 Days’ would want to know more about her personal life. So we’ve gathered a few bits and pieces of her life beyond the screen that would certainly intrigue you.

Anna Maria Sieklucka’s Boyfriend

The 28-year-old actress is not married, but she reportedly has a boyfriend whose name and whereabouts are unknown. Right after the release of ‘365 Days’, many fans of the movie were blown away by Anna Maria’s on-screen chemistry with Michele Morrone and suspected that she’s dating him. However, this rumor was later dismissed by the two co-stars and they confirmed that they are just really good friends.

Anna Maria Sieklucka recently posted a picture on her Instagram and captioned it as “Jedno. Prywatne. I więcej nie będzie. Peace and love,” which translates to “One. Private. And there will be no more. Peace and love.” Although it isn’t directly implied anywhere, our guess is that this “private” picture is with her current boyfriend. You can check out the picture below:

Apart from that, despite having a huge fan following on Instagram, Anna Maria Sieklucka isn’t too open about her private life and has mostly posted a few stills from the sets of ‘365 Days’ and from her modeling career. Check them out below:

You’ll be surprised to know that just like Michele Morrone, Anna Maria is also a pretty good singer. Check out the video below:

As mentioned earlier, she started her acting career with stage plays. Here are a few pictures from her early days of acting:

Anna Maria Sieklucka Kids

From what we know about her, Anna Maria does not have any kids. Even when it comes to her family and siblings, there is no credible information.

