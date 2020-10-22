For anyone who admires meaningful cinema, Armie Hammer’s name would not be unheard of. He is an American actor famous for exceptionally pithy and thought-provoking roles in movies like ‘Rebecca,’ ‘Call me By Your Name,’ ‘Sorry To Bother You,’ and ‘Hotel Mumbai.’ While enjoying a flourishing career, the artist also built a happy home with his soulmate, whom he married a decade back. His fans were appalled on learning that the adorable pair has legally decided to part ways as they failed to reconcile their differences mutually. Referring to the separation as “a seriously seismic event,” Hammer clarified that the event had shaken his ground underneath. What could have possibly gone so wrong that the 13-years of companionship came crashing down?

Armie Hammer’s Early Life and Professional Endeavours

Armie Hammer belongs from a family of business tycoons and so had never faced a hard day in his life before he decided to establish a career in the film industry. His parents disowned him after the struggling actor dropped out of high school to pursue his passion. But crediting his determination and impeccable acting skills, the California born became a household name following his guest appearances in the TV series ‘Veronica Mars,’ ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘Reaper’ and ‘Desperate Housewives.’ His primary leading role as Billy Graham, the Christian evangelist, for the biographical film ‘Billy: The Early Years,’ put him on the map.

The American actor’s breakthrough performance in David Fincher’s ‘The Social Network‘ required him to train in rowing both sides of the boat to play the rowing champion twins. But his efforts did not go in vain and fetched him his first critical plaudits. Hammer’s portrayal of Oliver in Luca Guadagnino’s coming-of-age movie ‘Call Me by Your Name’ took the world by storm. In addition to receiving immense critical acclaim, he also got nominated for the highly lauded Golden Globe Award and many others like AACTA Award, Critics’ Choice Award, Empire Award, etc. On the outside, it might look like the star had it all, but sadly, his life got uprooted within months after the novel coronavirus hit the world!

Armie Hammer’s Wife and Children

In 2006, Armie Hammer had planned a road trip with friends in Los Angeles when he laid his eyes on the charming journalist, Elizabeth Chambers, for the first time. They formed an extremely close friendship for over a year before he could not stay in the friend zone anymore. After she broke up with her then-boyfriend, the two started dating around 2008 before tying the knot in a dreamy wedding on May 22, 2010. While Hammer had been signing major motion pictures back to back, his wife worked hard to build an independent career as a model and culinary entrepreneur. Chambers rose to fame as a television personality after she began hosting three Food Network shows. Along with successful work lives, the admirable pair also shared a blissful home with their two children, daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3. Their love story seemed perfect up until this point but what followed next left everyone stunned.

In early July, the seemingly perfect partners announced their decision to call it quits. Naturally, it came as a shock to all those who had been looking up to them as “couple goals.” Apparently, the quarantine had taken a toll on their 10 years of marriage. While the family was on complete lockdown in the Cayman Islands, Hammer and Chambers failed to deal with the pressurizing situation of living within the closed walls for months on end. Some even held the husband’s staunch disapproval of straight white men responsible for the crack between the two. The BIRD Bakery founder and CEO filed for a divorce from her soon-to-be ex-spouse and requested that the court grant her the children’s primary physical custody. Following the legal documents obtained by The Blast, he has expressed no displeasure in providing for spousal support but has asked his estranged wife to come back to America. Their mutual intention remains to co-parent their offsprings together amicably.

