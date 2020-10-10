Bert Kreischer’s career graph is nothing but outstanding. He started by performing at a local nightclub in Florida, and as of today, he has worked with some of the most popular platforms like Netflix and Comedy Central. His latest comic docu-series, ‘The Cabin with Bert Kreischer,’ showcases the experiences of a group of friends as they retreat to a remote cabin in a rural setting to purify their minds and bodies. The stand-up comedian never fakes anything, including the shirtless body that he often flaunts on the stage. He regularly cracks jokes on and about his personal life, but they are never at the expense of his family. We got intrigued to know more about his close-knit circle, and here is everything we found out!

Bert Kreischer: Early Life and Career

The talented reality TV host was born and brought up in Tampa, Florida, in a middle-class household. His mother had undertaken responsibility for early child development while his father worked as a realtor attorney. The American actor and comic made the headlines after being labeled “the top partyer at the Number One Party School in the country” in 1997. Rolling stone published a six-page article when Kreischer was still attending Florida State University. This same piece, which included events like wild parties, heavy boozing, and public nudity, inspired Walt Becker to direct a movie based on his life and titled it ‘National Lampoon’s Van Wilder,’ starring Ryan Reynolds.

Despite the success of the comedy movie, Bert has no hard feelings towards the makers for not involving him in the production process. Bert Kreischer earned the nickname “The Machine” with his impeccable storytelling skills, and he also delivered a comedy special on Showtime by the title ‘Bert Kreischer: The Machine’ in 2016. By this time, he had also earned international success and critical acclaim by showcasing his talent on late-night talk shows ‘The Late Show with David Letterman,’ ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ and ‘Conan.’ Most of his stand-up specials are amusing narrations of different stories like Comedy Central’s ‘This Is Not Happening’ and Netflix’s ‘Bert Kreischer: Secret Time.’

Bert Kreischer’s Wife and Daughters

‘Hey Big Boy’ fame star incorporates innumerable jokes around his family and has admitted that he would have been a nobody if it weren’t for them. According to a news website, not even in his wife LeeAnn’s wildest dreams did she think of marrying someone like Bert, for he was a bit too wild and crazy for her liking. But as luck would have it, Bert married his beautiful beau in an intimate ceremony in December 2003. The Georgia native has been with him long before stardom knocked on his door.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Georgia, the following year of their wedding ceremony. Their second baby-girl, Ila, was born in 2006. Juggling her husband’s travel schedule and the countless responsibilities as a mother of two children, LeeAnn somehow finds the time to host a podcast called ‘Wife of the Party’ (WOTP). She does not do it as something to kill time but pursues it intently. The podcast has recorded over 200 episodes and often revolves around the Kreischer family. LeeAnn has also appeared in an episode of Bert’s comic-cooking show, ‘Something’s Burning.’ Currently, they live a comfortable life in Los Angeles, California.

