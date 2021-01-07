Angela Renée White, renowned by her stage name, Blac Chyna, took the world by storm in 2010 by acting as the stunt double for Nicki Minaj in the music video of “Monster” by Kanye West. Formerly a stripper, she is now a model, rapper, socialite, and entrepreneur who gained even more popularity after being name-dropped in Drake’s third single, “Miss Me.” In addition to launching a makeup brand, Lashed by Blac Chyna, and a beauty salon in LA, the TV personality has frequently made headlines for her relationship drama.

Chyna is the mother of two children from her ex-partners but sadly, both her relationships with the baby-daddies ended up in flames. She got wallowed in several public feuds with Rapper Tyga, the father of her son’s then-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. The artist then moved on to Rob Kardashian in 2016 and the two welcomed their daughter, Dream, but called it quits all within the same year. However, the stars of E!’s ‘Rob & Chyna’ mended their equation before parting ways for good in February 2017. A nasty altercation followed after her ex-fiancé shared sexually explicit pictures of her on his Instagram. A lengthy custody battle between Rob and Chyna for their baby-girl reportedly concluded in December 2020.

Blac Chyna’s Boyfriend

Amidst the legal battle for Dream Kardashian, Blac Chyna’s massive and dedicated fanbase heaved a sigh of relief on December 11, 2020, as she posted a picture, captioned “Mines,” with Lil Twin (real name Hector Macho). It looked like she had just made her relationship with the rapper and songwriter Instagram official to her millions of followers. While her account flooded with congratulatory messages, he adorably commented “4L🔒💍” on the post. But little did they know that the announcement would become a source of embarrassment for the new couple.

Lil Twin’s alleged ex-boyfriend, believed to be an artist named Sola aka QueecyG, commented on the picture, “yeah he mine to (too).” He then took to his IG stories to expose the rapper and voiced his frustration on coming to know the real reason for being “blocked.” The drama did not stop there as Sola added another post addressing Chyna, “He played his MF self period don’t MF play wit my emotional a** … Now you can have that sis.” It got messier when he blasted Lil Twin by posting old pictures from their vacation with the message, “Remember this day daddy?” The 23-year-old has not come forward to accept or deny the speculations.

Apart from deleting the post the very same day, Chyna has remained mum about the subject. There is a high chance that the two have already pulled the plug on the relationship. While her well-wishers were happy for her to have found someone she could finally call her own, it does not seem to be the case anymore. At the beginning of 2020, the star had split from her then-boyfriend, Almighty Jay, who had reportedly found Chyna “too clingy” and got “freaked out” after being with her for only 3 months.

