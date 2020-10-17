If you think animation is meant to be light-hearted and watched by kids, ‘BoJack Horseman’ would make a good case for why you need to change your mind about it. ‘BoJack Horseman’ is an adult animated series created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg. The eponymous anthropomorphic horse is a down-on-his-luck actor who’s struggling to hold onto the last ounce of his fame leftover from his starring in a hit sitcom, ‘Horsin’ Around,’ back in his thriving days.

BoJack hasn’t had many acting roles since then and spends most of his time moping around his Hollywood home, in between throwing frivolous parties and drinking himself into a stupor. With the help of a human sidekick and a feline agent, he decides to climb back on top by writing his tell-all memoir. Throughout six seasons, the show explores the in-depth battles he has to conquer to get to where he was meant to be. However, with the end of season 6, fans are wondering about the show’s fate. Here’s everything we know about ‘BoJack Horseman’ season 7!

BoJack Horseman Season 7 Release Date: Renewed or Canceled?

BoJack Horseman’ season 6 is split into two parts, both containing eight episodes, with the first past arriving on October 25, 2019, and the latter part following shortly after on January 31, 2020, on Netflix. While the previous five seasons consisted of 12 episodes each, this is the longest season.

In the season finale, we see BoJack deciding to leave his self-destructive tendencies behind and get his life back on track for good this time around. We see other character’s stories reach a satisfying note as well – Diane marries Guy and moves to Houston, Princess Carolyn marries Judah, and is on track to set up her own production company, Todd moves in with his girlfriend, Maude, and Mr. Peanutbutter sees the end of his relationship with Pickles.

For fans awaiting season 7, we hate to be the bearer of sad news as ‘Bojack Horseman’ season 7 is officially cancelled. As soon as the streamer started gearing up for season 6, it was clear that this is the end of the road for the show as at was advanced as ‘The Final Season.’ When the first part landed on Netflix, the show’s creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg bared it all in a candid interview with Vulture.

He said that he was given a heads-up by Netflix regarding the ending of the show which gave him plenty of time to plan out a definitive conclusion to his story. “They don’t have to do that, obviously. But I said I would appreciate it if I could have the forewarning to give the show a proper finale, and not set up some cliffhangers that will never pay off,” he told the interviewer.

When asked if this came as a surprise to him, he said, “Yeah, I thought we’d go a couple more years. But you know, it’s a business. They’ve got to do what’s right for them, and six years is a very healthy run for a TV show.” He went on to say, “Frankly, I’m amazed we got this far. So I can’t complain. I think if we premiered on any other network, or even on Netflix on any other time than when we did, I don’t know if we would’ve gotten the second season.”

“I feel very good about the show that we have made, and I think fans should be excited as well. There’s no injustice that needs to be righted as far as I’m concerned, as far as ‘BoJack Horseman’ is concerned,” the creator added. So, it is clear that the show creator is satisfied with how they ended the series with season 6 and happy with the story they told. Furthermore, he doesn’t have any hard feelings toward Netflix for ending the show as he recognizes that six seasons is a great run.

On the possibility of ever returning to the series down the road, he said, “I don’t know. I mean, I don’t want to rule anything out, but I will say, I am very happy with where we leave all the characters at the end of the show. Right now, I’m not itching to tell more stories in this universe, even though there were more stories that I would’ve been happy to tell.” He added, “Maybe in a couple years I’ll be itching to get back into it. Right now I feel like there’s something nice about making a thing and that’s the thing, then going on to make other things.”

That right there says it all. While the BoJack fanatic in us is hoping that maybe one day we’ll see a follow-up BoJack movie or a revival season in a few years, we can’t help but appreciate the admirable run the show’s had. They ended the show on a high note instead of letting it burn out. The show makers gracefully bowed out while the viewers were still emotionally invested in the story – and that goes on to say how much they cared about the show and its fans alike.

