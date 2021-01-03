‘Call Me Kat,’ an upcoming sitcom, premieres on January 3, 2021, on FOX. It marks the collaboration of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ (2007-19) stars Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons. Parsons served as an executive producer on the show while Bialik enacted the role of Kat. Shot during the pandemic, ‘Call Me Kat’ is about Kat, a 39-year-old woman, who leaves her job as a professor at the University of Louisville, to open a cat cafe. Kat wants to prove that despite not having everything in life, one can be happy if they follow their dreams. Kat’s mother is doubtful of this fact, and the show involves their shenanigans while trying to outdo each other. Peppered with light-hearted comedy, this show marks the new year with a slice of life entertainment. Curious about the story, we decided to dig up further, and here’s what we found!

Is Call Me Kat Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Call Me Kat’ is not based on a true story. It is an adaptation of the British comedy series, ‘Miranda’ developed by the comedian Miranda Hart. ‘Miranda,’ though, is based on the comedic skits enacted by Miranda Hart herself. BBC Radio commissioned her semi-autobiographical sketches into a radio show, namely, ‘Miranda Hart’s Joke Shop'(2008), which later was developed into a sitcom. The series premiered in 2009 and ran till 2015—the actors of the show reunited for a one-hour long episode marking its tenth anniversary in November 2019. The show, about Miranda and her socially awkward life aggravated by her mother (Patricia Hodge), seems autobiographical, but exaggeration in the comic elements swerves it away from the similitude.

‘Call me Kat’ features many fourth-wall-breaking scenes, thereby eliciting comparisons with ‘Fleabag'(2016-19). Jim Parsons commented on this comparison when he said in an interview, “It is on paper, easier to make these comparisons, but [Call Me Kat] is just completely its own beast. It’s its own machine very much being built around Mayim. I understand the comparisons, but I don’t feel them when I’m watching this show at all.”

Being an adaptation, ‘Call Me Kat’ Americanises the lead character through the deft writing of Darlene Hunt. The elements of quirkiness, self-deprecating humor are retained from the original show, but the character has gone through a lot of changes in terms of her interaction with the environment of Louisville, Kentucky, where the show is set. Mayim Bialik wrote in an article about the character development, “Our executive producer/showrunner/head writer, Darlene Hunt, has taken everything about me, combined it with everything about her, and created Kat, who is a fusion of both of us. We hope people will love her in the same way people find a way to love me, and to love Darlene, and to love women who are a lot but not too much.”

