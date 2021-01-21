Originally titled ‘Dix pour cent,’ ‘Call My Agent!’ is a French comedy television series that follows a group of movie-star agents as they manage their lives alongside work. Andréa, Mathias, Gabriel, and Arlette work at the ASK, known as Agence Samuel Kerr (French) or Samuel Kerr Agency (English). It falls upon the shoulders of these guys to overcome challenges and keep the agency afloat after the unexpected death of its founder.

Created by Fanny Herrero and Dominique Besnehard, the show initially aired on October 14, 2015, on France 2. Following its success in France, the series was picked up by Netflix, which released the show internationally (except in Spain and Portugal) on December 20, 2016. The show became a sleeper hit among the international audience and managed to amass a strong fanbase. If you are wondering whether there will be a season 5, here is what you need to know!

Call My Agent Season 5 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Call My Agent’ season 4 released on January 21, 2021, on Netflix. Ahead of its international release, the season aired on October 21, 2020, on France 2 in its home country (France), and rounded up on November 4, 2020. Season 4 consists of six episodes with a running time of 54-66 minutes each.

As for the fifth season, we have news. The producers, Aurélien Larger and Harold Valentin of Mother Productions confirmed that the fourth season is also the show’s final installment. In February 2020, Valentin told Variety, “With these characters, we feel we’ve told what needed to be told. Rather than do something like ‘The Good Wife’ where we split the team and create an antagonist or enemy, we are happy with what we’re doing. It’s the right time to close the show.”

When asked about a feature film in the future, Valentin did not rule it out completely. However, he specified that for a movie to take shape, they need to find the “right story” and the right trigger for the story.

What sets this show apart from others that revolve around a similar theme is the fact that although it is set against the glamour of Paris, it is not all about the stars but the real human beings who are well-meaning and genuinely love the art that they are a part of. Therefore, it is confirmed that ‘Call My Agent’ season 5 stands officially canceled.

Since the show has gained a cult following in the UK, an English remake is in the works, which will take the story to London. So there is that to look forward to! In the meanwhile, you can watch the reruns of your favorite show on Netflix.

Read More: Best French TV Shows on Netflix