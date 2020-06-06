Chuck Norris might have started as a glorified martial artist and former member of the US Air Force, but he soon turned to a career in acting which began with ‘The Wrecking Crew,’ going all the way to ‘The Expendables.’ Eventually, Chuck’s tough-guy roles in films started the internet humor trend where bad things don’t happen to Chuck Norris; he happens to bad things. However, fans were taken aback when news started circulating that Norris has passed away. Let us put your minds to ease and assure you that he is very much alive. So how did the rumors start?

Chuck Norris Death Rumors Explained:

With the coronavirus pandemic on the rise, a rumor started circulating that Norris had succumbed to COVID-19. However, Chuck, who’s 80 years old, is alive and doing well. Neither his representatives nor Chuck, have responded to the rumors, but internet users have been quick to add it to Chuck’s list of growing memes after the news turned out to be a hoax. Here’s what a Twitteratti posted.

This just in: Coronavirus has tested positive for Chuck Norris and is now in quarantine…… #legends #dividebyzero pic.twitter.com/m76EPSpV2D — Nik-Nic (@nnpeoples97) April 7, 2020

The recent death hoax is not the first to affect Chuck. From what we can understand, he’s been the subject of death hoaxes twice before. In 2012, a Facebook message started circulating that Chuck Norris had passed away at the age of 71 and had a news link attached below. Clicking on the link would take users to a survey scam. While netizens quickly caught up to the act, yet another hoax came from Conservative Tears, an outlet dedicated to creating celebrity death hoaxes.

They claimed that Norris had passed away due to unknown reasons. If you read a bit into the article, it is clear that the entire thing is a joke since the deputy sheriff apparently discovered Norris’ body as he was headed to his bedroom. In the article, it is alleged that Norris had been killed due to his political leanings after he visibly supported President Trump and agreed to look into the Clinton Foundation.

Apart from the more widely circulated rumors, there are often posts about Chuck Norris, which make it appear that the actor has passed away only to end with the punchline that he’s suffered the minor consequence of death but is fine now. In today’s age, when netizens are eager to share the news after just reading the thumbnail, it is entirely possible to fall victim to celebrity death hoaxes.

As for Chuck, he’s recently appeared in the series ‘Hawaii Five-0.’ Despite not making many appearances in films or television shows, Chuck is quite alive. There have been no reports from trusted media sources about any of Chuck’s ailments or possible death. Therefore, the entire matter must be dismissed as a hoax. Moreover, Norris uploaded a post about being on Cameo, on his official Facebook page on June 2, 2020.

He also uploaded an article recently, on June 3, 2020, about his brother, who passed away in the Vietnam War.

Therefore, the recent posts, coupled with the lack of verifiable information, establishes that Chuck Norris is alive and kicking.

