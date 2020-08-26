HGTV’s home renovation reality show ‘Good Bones‘ follows mother-daughter duo Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak as they secure run-down properties around Indianapolis and remodel the houses into dream homes. They run a business called Two Chicks and a Hammer, and they have a small army of skilled employees. Cory Miller in one of them.

Cory is the project manager at Two Chicks and a Hammer and mostly works in collaboration with Thadeus Starsiak on ‘Good Bones’. Cory joined the team in 2016 and has since been enjoying the elevated status that comes with being a reality TV star. Cory’s passion for and skill with everything construction is what has turned him into a fan-favorite on the show. So naturally, fans want to know more about his personal life. Here’s what we have on Cory Miller.

Cory Miller: Who All Are in His Family?

Cory lives in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood of Indianapolis, Indiana. Cory is 32 years old. His father is Dennis Miller, who is extremely fond (and proud) of his 1946 GMC truck that he took years to painstakingly restore to mint condition. Cory’s parents are not together although it is not known when they divorced. Cory’s mom is Cheryl Miller. She is a registered nurse and married to a man named Karl Vacenovsky. Cheryl and Karl apparently got married in 2015 after dating for 4 years.

Cory also has two siblings that he’s very close to. His sister Molly, married to John Payne (professor of political science) is a proud mom to a beautiful baby boy who is not more than a couple of years old, it seems. Cory’s brother Brandon Miller is about to become a father also so one more niece or nephew for Cory to spoil. The extended Miller family is a big bunch with several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Cory also has his grandmother Dot Miller living in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Is Cory Miller Married? Does He Have Kids?

No, but he does have a girlfriend and their relationship looks pretty serious (going by their Instagram, of course!). Cory’s girlfriend’s name is Shelby Lynn Wade and the gorgeous blonde with a sunny smile works as a nurse (just like his mom, how cute!) at the IU Health West Hospital.

By the looks of things, Cory and Shelby are both huge animal lovers, and between the two of them, they are pet parents to two pigs (yes, pigs), maybe two dogs and three cats (if not more), and at least four chickens. Their pig babies – Christopher Wallace and little Tucker – have their own Instagram pages, and they look super adorable in pajamas.

While they don’t have any kids of their own, I’m sure being parents to so many fur babies must be challenging (and rewarding) as well. Reportedly, Cory and Shelby also often foster rescued animals and help with getting them adopted into nice forever families. With so much love for rescue and farm animals (and basically animals of all kinds), Shelby and Cory seem made for each other. So far, there has been no news of their engagement but we can wish them luck for their future together.

