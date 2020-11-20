‘Jersey Shore’ premiered globally on April 5, 2018, and the show introduced the world to eight friends who spent their days and nights boozing, partying, and enjoying the pleasures of life…basically living the dream for most. Deena Nicole Cortese joined the crazy gang in 2010 and remained with them till the series wrapped up on December 20, 2012.

With the inception of the fourth season of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ on November 19, 2020, the viewers have been feeling like they, too, are growing up and settling down with the cast. The group of friends has taken a step closer to marriage and babies. Deena’s fellow cast members, Snooki and JWoww, had already shared their wedding vows before she decided to walk down the aisle for her longtime boyfriend, Christopher Buckner. You might want to fetch some tissues before delving into their journey together!

How Did Deena Nicole Cortese Meet Her Husband?

Deena Nicole Cortese met her now-husband, Christopher Buckner, at a local bar in 2011. Their chance meeting happened just after she had finished filming for season 4 of ‘Jersey Shore’ and her friends had planned to watch a match of football while enjoying drinks at Metro in Freehold. Chris was one of the two people who had walked in later and his coyness intrigued the reality TV star. As per the details shared on their wedding website, Chris was left awe-struck as he laid his eyes on Deena for the first time. But curiosity got the better of Deena as she went into a full-on stalker mode and found him on Facebook.

What started as a casual approach ended into a fairytale love story. The next time Chris showed up at the bar, Deena could not restrain herself from going up to him and introducing herself. Owing to the success and popularity of the show, he and his family not only knew her but were also huge fans. They kickstarted their relationship right away and spent the next five years drunk in love. The adorable couple ticked all the check-boxes including getting a pet, a dog named Cali, and even bought a house together. In November 2016, her beau finally popped the question while the two were on a trip to Mexico. On October 28, 2017, they shared their wedding vows at Laurita Winery in New Jersey.

Deena Nicole Cortese’s Children

Deena and Chris enjoyed a blissful marital life for a couple of years before they welcomed their winter baby. The adorable couple had an even charming baby-boy, Christopher John “CJ” Buckner, on January 5, 2019. Every vein in their body felt grateful to have a happy and healthy baby. But they knew they would soon want to add more Buckner children to the world. The two even bought a bigger house after the birth of their son to stay prepared for the next big moment in their lives.

Their fans were elated to know that the precious “meatball” family was expecting another child when the Buckner parents announced the happy news on October 26, 2020. Deena surprised her ‘Jersey Shore’ team with the “I’m Pregnant!” banner during the filming of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ on season 4 which premiered on November 19, 2020. The baby is due in May 2021. The reality stars have set up their permanent residence at Jackson Township, New Jersey.

Read More: Is Angelina Pivarnick Still Married?