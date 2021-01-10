Emily Browning is a popular Australian actress who had her debut performance at the age of 10. Her American debut happened four years later, in 2002, with the supernatural horror movie ‘Ghost Ship’ for which she even won an Australian Film Institute Award for Best Young Actress. This proved to be her breakthrough role, and the performing artist has gone on to showcase her talent in films like ‘Sucker Punch,’ (2011) ‘Pompeii,’ and ‘Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events,’ to name a few. Browning has also performed flawlessly on sundry television shows but her lead role as Laura Moon or Essie MacGowanin in the Stars TV series ‘American Gods’ has grabbed eyeballs. Her growing fanbase has been ever-curious to know more about her dating life and we come bearing answers!

Emily Browning: Dating History

Emily Browning began her film career in 1998 with the Hallmark Channel movie ‘The Echo of Thunder.’ But, naturally, her love life began to make headlines much later. She was reportedly seeing Max Turner, an Australian model and musician, from 2007 to January 2010. But three years of attachment did not turn into anything concrete as the ‘Sleeping Beauty’ fame was then romantically involved with the English-Irish actor, Max Irons. They only dated briefly, from February 2011 to July 2012. Famous for his roles in ‘Red Riding Hood’ and ‘Condor,’ he got engaged to Tatler’s fashion director, Sophie Pera, in 2013.

Browning has strived to brush her private life under the carpet but this does not stop her from making public appearances with her partner. The actress was then linked to her ‘Plush’ co-star, Xavier Samuel. The Australian actor was seen with his then-girlfriend in October 2012 but they decided to part ways in June 2015 without disclosing the reason for their split. So who has had her heart for the longest time?

Emily Browning: Boyfriend

Emily Browning has been reportedly dating the film writer and director, Eddie O’Keefe, since 2015, though there is no official acceptance or denial of this speculation. The two worked together on the crime drama movie ‘Shangri-La Suite’ and have since featured on each other’s social media accounts frequently. Although O’Keefe is nowhere to be found online, a fan pointed out how he shared Browning’s pictures on her birthday. The actress, too, first showed her beau’s face to wish him and then adorably began to post more of his snapshots.

While hardly ever sharing couple-y pictures of them together, Browning has sure been giving a sneak peek into their lives. From the looks of it, they began their relationship in a long-distance setup and eventually moved in together as the pictures changed from “Sweetest lil goose came to visit! ✨❤️✨” to the ones featuring their cute pet dog with the backdrop of a comfy, cozy home. Some believe that Browning has been single for quite some time now but either way, there is no way to confirm the tittle-tattle.

Read More: Best Drama Shows on Netflix