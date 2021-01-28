‘Firefly Lane’ is a Netflix drama series that revolves around the multitude of ups and downs in the lives of two women who have been best friends since their teen years. Spanning over 30 years, ‘Firefly Lane’ is a heartwarming and poignant tale of enduring friendship, love, jealousy, and heartbreak. It follows Tully and Kate, two girls who are the polar opposite of each other but somehow find themselves becoming the closest of friends and confidants.

Their friendship, packed with love and support, is the uplifting kind that understands each other through all the highs and lows. Nothing can tear Tully and Kate apart until something actually does. Old insecurities and long-buried resentment bubbles over as one act of betrayal turns friend on friend and threatens to shatter their years of togetherness. The series is funny, charming, emotional, and dramatic. But is the plot of ‘Firefly Lane’ rooted in reality? Let’s find out!

Is Firefly Lane Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Firefly Lane’ is not based on a true story. The show is an adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s novel of the same name. The book is fictional, but the author, Kristin Hannah, has said that she drew inspiration and some correlations from her own life in the 70s and 80s. Hannah writes about things and places that are familiar to her. Hence, the pop culture references, songs, clothes, and the overall lifestyle depicted in her book are all from what she remembers of that era and her younger days.

Firefly Lane is supposed to be a fictional road in Snohomish, Washington, on the banks of the Pilchuck River. On her website, Hannah mentions that she attended the University of Washington, and so has clear memories of the surrounding places, which form the setting for ‘Firefly Lane.’ The story might be fictional, but most of the places (or a similar version) that feature in the story exist in real life (or existed for real in the days of Hannah’s youth).

Some of them are The Last Exit coffee house, Kels pub in Pioneer Square, Starbucks in the Public Market, Seattle to Bainbridge Island Ferry, Goldie’s tavern in the U District, and Rockaway Beach. The story of ‘Firefly Lane’ starts when the “cool and popular” Tully moves to Firefly Lane, right across the street from the “shy and unremarkable” Kate. When the girls strike a friendship, they promise each other it’s forever.

However, life, circumstances, and flawed human emotions get in the way as Tully and Kate grow older. Anyone who has ever had a once-close friend drift away with time and distance will be able to relate to ‘Firefly Lane.’ Who among us hasn’t fought with friends? Often, those closest to us have the power to hurt us most. And that’s really how close friends fall out and become estranged – someone’s feelings get hurt.

It’s a tale literally as old as time, since the beginning of human friendships. But even if we are alienated from our once-best friend, the feelings of love, trust, and fellowship are still there, though they get buried deeper the longer the estrangement lasts. Really close friendships are not something we can easily “get over.” So while the story of ‘Firefly Lane’ may not be true, the elements that make up the story are very much real and relatable.

Read More: Best Friendship Movies of All Time