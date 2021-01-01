‘Four Christmases’, directed by Seth Gordon, is a satirical story about a couple (Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn) who despises their dysfunctional families enough to never want to spend Christmas with them. During their fourth year, they decide to go to Fiji based on an excuse to do charity work. But their flight gets canceled and they’re bound to spend the holidays visiting their families. This unwelcomed ordeal emotionally affects the couple as Brad (Vince Vaughn) exhaustedly waits for the trip to be over and Kate (Reese Witherspoon) spirals into a retrospective state of mind. Even though it is mentally taxing for the duo, they transition from one glorious backdrop to the other visiting their disintegrated families and encouraging the spirit of Christmas. Where is the movie inspired by? Is it based on a true story? Let’s find out.

Is Four Christmases Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Four Christmases’ is not based on a true story. It is entirely based on an original screenplay by Matt R. Allen and Caleb Wilson. Seth Gordon stated that the movie highlights the underlying concept of deep-rooted anxiety that stems from undesired familial experiences faced during childhood. The holidays are an opportunity to explore or ignore such vulnerability of emotions that resurface periodically. To him, it was the opportunity to create comedy.

In an interview, he mentioned, “‘Four Christmases’ is about the ongoing struggle we all face, between who we are versus who we were raised to be and, ultimately, who we need to become. That’s why going home can be so difficult. The minute you walk in that door you’re confronted by images of who you used to be–or how your parents and siblings still see you–and maybe that’s not who you are anymore. It’s instant discomfort.”

The other theme highlighted in the movie is the complications that arise when a person’s significant other is introduced in the family. Holidays open up the gates for such circumstances to occur which might not always be a positive experience. Vince Vaugh stated “The truth is, no matter how much you think you know a person, you can always learn more by watching them interact with family and seeing their childhoods revealed. Parents and siblings really know how to push those buttons,” Seth Gordon drew parallels between his own life and the theme of the movie. He grew up in a tense atmosphere amidst trivial drama surrounding his grandmother and a sister who persistently piled on him.

Gordon also elaborated on the structure established for the characters in terms of their interactions with each other to shed light upon their personalities. For instance, Brad was the one who grew up with his sophisticated mother as opposed to his brothers living with the father, a bunch of guys sharing a house. The creators gave a different angle to Paula, a therapist who has a taste for eclectic designs and furnishings. Her style relates to a “hippie academic aesthetic”, in the words of Gordon. This is indicative of the fact that every character has a distinctive style portrayed through their dispositions and dialogues. They wanted to bring out the naturally existing eccentricities in the characters without making it seem questionable.

Read More: Where Was Four Christmases Filmed?