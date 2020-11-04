Alfred Thomas Highmore, better known as Freddie Highmore, is one of the few people who have been a part of the film industry for as long back as they can remember. He is an English actor who made his debut at the age of 7, in the comedy film ‘Women Talking Dirty.’ The award-winning artist is renowned for his impeccable performances in ‘Finding Neverland’ (2004), ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ (2005), ‘August Rush’ (2007), and ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’ (2008).

In addition to being a prominent figure in the movies, he has also made a name for himself in the TV industry by leading shows like ‘Bates Motel’ and ‘The Good Doctor.’ Freddie also got nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for playing the protagonist, Dr. Shaun Murphy, in the latter. With his career graph reaching new heights every day, it is only natural for his fans to wonder if the charming actor has his heart set upon some beautiful lady!

Freddie Highmore: Family and Early Life

Born on February 14, 1992, Freddie Highmore belongs to a family immersed in the media industry. His mother, Sue Latimer, is a talent agent with prestigious clients like Daniel Radcliffe and Imelda Staunton. The English actor’s fans are also acquainted with his father, Edward Highmore, owing to their appearance in Hallmark’s television film ‘Jack and the Beanstalk: The Real Story’ as father and son. It is interesting how Freddie’s younger brother, Bertie, has chosen a life away from the spotlight.

The Londoner was born in Camden Town but lived at Highgate most of his life. Academics have always been his strong point as he earned a scholarship to attend Highgate School and pursued his higher education from Emmanuel College, Cambridge, from where he achieved degrees in both Spanish and Arabic. After making his debut in 1999, he essayed the impressionistic roles of a young boy in ‘The Mists of Avalon’ and ‘Happy Birthday Shakespeare.’

In 2004, Freddie’s breakthrough performance in Marc Forster’s semi-biographical film ‘Finding Neverland’ won immense critical acclaim. Now you can imagine how living in the spotlight would be the nature of his life, having attained such success and popularity at the tender age of 12?

Freddie Highmore: Relationships

Surprisingly, Freddie Highmore has managed to keep his private life completely under wraps. Despite spending a significant part of his day in front of a camera, he remains tight-lipped about his relationships. The 28-year-old has not even posted a single picture on any of his social media accounts despite being followed by thousands of fans. Unfortunately, ‘The Good Doctor’ fame has shown no indication that he is romantically involved with anyone as of now.

But this does not mean that Freddie has never been linked to any of his co-stars to date. In fact, some of the link-ups are not even mere speculations but have been factually verified. In 2008, Highmore was already in a relationship with Sarah Bolger when the two were cast as a brother-sister duo in ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles.’

Officially, the two had started seeing each other in 2006 but separated ways almost a year after working together in the American fantasy film. He managed to keep it lowkey, and thus, their hookup and breakup remained off the paparazzi radar. In 2009, the English star was briefly involved with ‘I Am Sam’ actress Dakota Fanning. They had a lot in common, like rising to fame at a young age and belonging to the same industry.

Yet for some undisclosed reason, the pair called it quits the same year. There are other famous faces that Highmore has been linked to in the past years, like his co-star from ‘The Art of Getting By,’ Emma Roberts, and Abigail Breslin from ‘Zombieland.’ After the dating tittle-tattle with Breslin in 2016, Freddie has only made headlines for his professional endeavors and nothing else.

