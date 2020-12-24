Gal Gadot is an Israeli actress, producer, martial artist, and model. Coming from an academic background, she had her plans laid out to pursue law, but just as she turned 18, her life took a 360-degree turn. From winning the Miss Israel beauty pageant to participating in Miss Universe 2004, Gadot began to model and travel, which put her on the path of building a career in the film industry. At the age of 20, she served as a combat trainer in the Israeli army for two years. Thereafter, she pursued Law and International Relations, while also taking up modeling assignments and going to an acting coach.

Soon, she landed a supporting role in an Israeli TV series. Eventually, Gadot bagged Gisele Yashar’s role in the fourth film of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise. The ‘Justice League’ star earned international recognition and much critical acclaim as Princess Diana of Themyscira AKA Wonder Woman, in the DC Extended Universe. The award-winning actress has been wowing the audiences with her action-packed performances, excellent skills, and overall enigmatic personality. We got curious to find out the itsy-bitsy details of her family life, and here is everything we found out!

Gal Gadot: Family

Born on April 30, 1985, Gal Gadot was welcomed by her mother, Irit Gadot (née Weiss) and father, Michael Gadot. She was given a typically Jewish and Israeli upbringing as both her parents were born in Israel. The actor’s family is of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry, with roots in Poland, Austria, Germany, and the Czech Republic. However, her mom, a teacher by profession, witnessed vicious tragedy during her formative years.

Happy Mother's Day Ima! I love you sooo sooooo sooooo much. You've always been there for me, always loving me. Thank you for all that you do for me and our family. ❤️🙅🏻‍♀️👸👩‍👧 pic.twitter.com/iKFNwJNoIQ — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) May 13, 2018

Both of Irit’s parents were born in Europe, but her father, that is Gadot’s maternal grandfather, barely survived the Holocaust after being imprisoned in the Auschwitz concentration camp. The grandmother of the 34-year-old Israeli actor left before the Nazi invasion. Self-admittedly an attention-seeking child, Gadot loved to perform since childhood but never dreamt of being an actress.

Gadot and her younger sister, Dana, reportedly grew up in Rosh HaAyin, a city near Tel Aviv, Israel. Fortunately, Gadot’s family wholeheartedly supported her change of heart and has been there for her. But who else has selflessly stood by her side through all these years?

How Gal Gadot Met Her Husband?

Gal Gadot got lucky in love as she met her now-husband, Yaron Varsano, at a desert party in the south of Israel, which was themed after a spiritual retreat as it practiced yoga and chakras. She amusedly narrated how it preached to the guests to eat healthily, but none of it was accomplished by both of them. Varsano, 10 years her senior, was a real estate mogul while she was still in the military at the time. The only good that came out of the “strange” gathering was that they found each other and formed an instant connection.

In 2006, Gadot and Versano started talking around 10 p.m. and shared an endearing kiss at sunrise. They wrapped the beautiful night up with a drive back to Tel Aviv, throughout which they held hands. Versano fell so hard and fast for his gorgeous beau that he impatiently confessed on the second date itself that he would not be able to wait for more than a couple of years to pop the question, which he adorably did in 2008!

Gal Gadot: Journey Together and Children

Gal Gadot walked down the aisle for the love of her life, Yaron Varsano, in 2008, and they both blissfully wished each other 12 years of togetherness on September 28, 2020. After all this time, the couple still seems to be smitten in love, and the star often expresses her admiration of him by stating that he is “the best man.” Gadot’s husband is an entrepreneur in addition to being a real estate developer, yet the life-partners have perfectly balanced their work and personal lives.

They are proud parents of two daughters, Alma, born in 2011, and Maya, whom they welcomed in March 2017. Over the years, both Varsano and Gadot have become protective of their daughters’ social media presence and try to keep their faces hidden. To each their own! Adorably, when Gadot suffered the pangs of “Jewish guilt” for being a working mom, her husband supported her unflinchingly.

During a fun chat with Glamour Magazine, she revealed his motivating words, “Gal, think about what kind of a role model you want to be. If you want to show Alma that she can follow her dreams, that’s what you should do, and we will figure out the logistics.” Interestingly, she was five months pregnant with her second baby girl during the filming of a part of ‘Wonder Woman.’ Hats off to both Gadot and the costume department, which efficiently cut out the middle of her outfits to replace with a green cloth for VFX to do its magic.

Read More: Justice League Superheroes, Ranked From Least to Most Powerful