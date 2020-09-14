‘Power‘ has become an incredibly well-loved show over the six seasons, and a lot of it is due to the moves made by James’ Ghost’ St. Patrick. The narrative follows his tragic tale and attempts to escape a criminal life. Courtney Kemp, the show’s creator, always maintained that Ghost’s fate was predetermined at the start of the show. She said, “With Ghost, it was always dead or in jail. That was always going to be how he ended because we told that (story) from the beginning. From the beginning, (Ghost) was very sanguine about that. And then, toward the end of his life, he got arrogant enough to think that he could escape it. But that’s not how life works.”
The series set Ghost’s death as a midseason cliffhanger, making fans wait until the second set of episodes released – before they revealed Ghost’s killer. The ire of the fans aside, it is pretty clear that nobody wants to see Ghost dead. Many still hold on to the belief that he’s alive and might be seen in ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’ We’re here to refresh your memory about how Ghost dies in ‘Power’ and settle all doubts about the permanence of the character’s death.
Ghost’s Death in Power Explained:
Time seems to slow down as Ghost meets his death. In a grim turn of events, we don’t quite see who shoots the kingpin. However, we hear a gunshot and see Ghost has been hit squarely. He falls backward from the balcony of his club – meeting his demise. For the longest time, there were questions about who killed Ghost, and several names came up in the suspect pool. As rumor mills started doing the rounds, nobody was close to the truth, since ‘Power’ took the necessary measures to avoid leaks. Kemp noted, “We shot a number of different endings. It’s actually a testament to the popularity of the show, and I can’t complain about that.”
Finally, the series revealed that it was Tariq who shot Ghost – in the painfully familiar visual, sending the latter hurtling to his death. Tommy, who’s like a son to Ghost, witnessed the fallout and had a chance to shoot Tariq. But, Ghost convinced him to spare his son, with his dying breath. Tasha, Ghost’s ex, and Tariq’s mother wanted to get even with him as much as Tariq and devised a plan to set up a red herring for the crime. Unfortunately, things don’t go the right way, and Tasha ends up in prison for Ghost’s murder.
But, the question is whether Ghost is dead. Unfortunately, the fan-favorite character has been killed off, and the first of many spinoffs sees the other characters trying to get out of Ghost’s shadow while reeling from the loss. Omari Hardwick, who plays the part, put out a lengthy Instagram post – bidding farewell to the show, thus effectively removing any doubts about the permanence of Ghost’s demise.
View this post on Instagram
“It is always your next move” -Napoleon Hill _____________________________ This rings true in every thing & every move we make in life…..or in fiction. Sometimes when the gift of which is given to the soul of a viewer or a listener is so definitive, lasting & powerful….the line between the 2 becomes blurred. Thank you Starz, producers, writers, directors, crew, teamsters & my beloved cast for trusting each other enough to aid majorly in this line being blurred. That is when programming shifts the culture. My belief is we accomplished that. Thank you fans for entrusting me with the job of quarterbacking this team of bandits who scored in stealing your hearts week in/week out for 6 yrs. Thank you @50cent @courtneyakemp @markcanton @shinybootz #CarmiZlotnik for your gifts & for knowing i was that QB. #ChrisAlbrecht ..thank you for the process. @gary_lennon for the wisdom. Thank you Courtney as well for allowing me to select a fellow talented female in @shanasteinprod to be at the helm of 610. Shana thank you for your security, openness, trust, challenge, love, protection, ear & sight of ALL things me (in particular), but my talented cast mates as well. Never forgotten. @naturi4real @josephsikora4 @misslloren @lala @michaelraineyjr @shane_m_johnson @theonlyelizabethrodriguez @therealvictorgarber @realdonshea for game ONE on… & ALL past & present teammates! +Thank you #GlynnTurman for giving me a lifetime of a mentor & champion of my marathon🤜🏾🦅🦅🤛🏾. A gift you are. @mrsjaeh thank you for the infamous prayer of me embracing my power months before this job was brought by God. A lasting prayer answered. **& to EVERY family member, friend, colleague & most imperatively…FAN who finds themselves at an impasse between that ever present Real & Fiction right now of whether your ghOst has become just THAT…a ghost…And are in rage because of it….i overstand your emotion & if Ghost has taught you anything…..watch the company you keep & keep the company you watch. 👊🏾
Understanding the fans’ disappointment, Kemp also noted that she’d sealed Ghost’s fate at the beginning, and said as much to fans – so she didn’t lie about where the tale was always headed. To have the son murder the father – merely displays Kemp’s fascination with Greek tragedies and the works of Shakespeare. Speaking of her influences, Kemp noted, “Well, you know, my goal was never to reinvent the wheel. I mean, there are reasons why certain things are classic, right?”
Thus, there is no chance remotely that Ghost is alive in ‘Power.’ But, with the many spinoffs already planned out, we will see more of the character on our screens. With the trajectory Ghost’s character arc followed, death is a suitable ending that Kemp orchestrates in ‘Power.’
Read More: What Happens in Power Season 5?