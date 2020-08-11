Hilary Farr, star of the American-Canadian reality TV series ‘Love It Or List It’, is an interior designer. The show, spanning 15 seasons since its inception in 2008, has Farr, along with co-star realtor David Visentin vying for the affections of home-owners who want to either renovate their house or sell it. Fed up home-owners on the show will either be so impressed by Farr’s redesign of their place that they will want to stay or they will want to list their house and move to the new place that David has found them.

Farr is now a world-renowned interior designer but she started her career off as an actress. Under her maiden name, Hilary Labow, she worked in movies like 1975’s ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’, ‘Legend of the Werewolf’, and ‘Frustrated Wives’. She has also made guest appearances on shows such as ‘We Got It Made’, ‘The Greatest American Hero’, and ‘Within These Walls’.

Farr first got interested in interior design while working in Hollywood as she used to be quite fascinated by stage and set design. From there, she started helping people who wanted advice on how to decorate their homes. Now she has an office in New York City and Toronto and splits her time between the United States and Canada. She has renovated many homes and other spaces throughout an impressive career, including those of several celebrities, Jennifer Hudson’s Chicago loft being one example and Jenna Elfman’s home being another.

Is Hilary Farr Married?

During her time on the west coast as an actress, Hilary met Canadian TV producer Gordon Farr and they reportedly had a whirlwind romance. They got married in 1982. But the marriage didn’t last very long. Hilary and Gordon broke up and their divorce was not on amicable terms. Hilary has previously spoken out about how she nursed a deep bitterness and resentment after going through a horrible divorce.

Does Hilary Farr Have Kids?

From her short time being married to Gordon Farr, Hilary has a son. Their son’s name is Josh and he has at least three kids (Hilary’s grandkids). Not much else is known about their family.

Is Hilary Farr Dating Anyone?

After more than a decade of working together and with their on-screen chemistry so on point, it’s no surprise that there are always speculations around that Farr is dating co-host David Visentin. But Hilary has stated on numerous past occasions that they have never shared anything more than a platonic friendship. David is married to someone else and has his own family.

As for Hilary’s dating life, she likes to keep that under wraps as she is apparently a private person. Her social media does not contain any clues as to whether she is dating anyone currently or not. Between filming ‘Love It Or List It‘ and running her company – Hilary Farr Designs – it should not come as a surprise to anyone that Hilary keeps way too busy to date.

But fans can hope that Hilary finds true love and when she does, she shares it with her well-wishers. Because there is nothing we love more than people finding their perfect partners and posting sweet, mushy photos on Instagram. Currently, Farr’s Instagram is littered with behind-the-scenes photos and pictures of her adorable dog Mimi and pigeon-hating cat Puff.

