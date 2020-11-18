Jake Tapper hardly needs any introduction after his critical comment on Donald Trump’s campaign caught immense fire. He is an American journalist, author, and cartoonist, most famous for being the Chief Washington correspondent at CNN. While remaining steady on his words, he continues to host the weekday television news show ‘The Lead with Jake Tapper’ in addition to covering the major stories on the Sunday morning affairs program ‘State of the Union.’ Tapper’s already established celebrity status instantaneously spiked after viewers frequently saw him on their television screens as he diligently covered the presidential elections. This also triggered their curiosity in his personal life and here is everything you need to know about it!

Jake Tapper’s Family

Born on March 12, 1969, Jacob Paul Tapper’s birthplace is New York City. His parents, Theodore S. “Ted” and Helen Anne (née Palmatier) Tapper, established their independent careers in the field of medicine. They brought him up in Queen Village, Philadelphia, while belonging from separate places of origin themselves. Hailing from Canada, his mother was raised in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and retired as a psychiatric nurse at the Philadelphia Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Though born and brought up as a Presbyterian, Anne Tapper eventually changed her religion following her husband, bringing up her son strictly within a Jewish structure. Jake Tapper even attended the Jewish summer camp called the Camp Ramah in the Poconos.

Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom a boy could hope for — love you, Mom! pic.twitter.com/Tq16xNg4ag — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 13, 2018

Originally from Chicago, Tapper’s father exhibited his staunch belief in providing the best course of treatment to mothers and their children as he served as the president of South Philadelphia Paediatrics. He also lent his knowledge to others by sharing it academically as an associate clinical professor of pediatrics at Jefferson Medical College.

I want to thank the @Eagles for inviting me and my pop, who turns 78 this year, to that AMAZING game last night. (Some Queen Village/South Philly parents out there know him as Dr. Tapper, their kids’ pediatrician.) A wonderful father-son experience/memory. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/fm813Gfprd — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 22, 2018

Jake Tapper’s Wife and Children

As the ladies have been swooning over his charming looks, it might be heartbreaking to hear that Jake Tapper is indeed a married man. In 2004, he met his now-wife, Jennifer Marie Brown, at a bar in Hotel Fort Des Moines. The fateful meeting took place around the time John Kerry had won the elections. Tapper and his producer had visited the hotel to mark their attendance at the party hosted at Kerry’s campaign headquarters in Des Moines. The anchor was present in the city to cover the Iowa caucuses for ABC’s top-rated news program ‘Good Morning America.’ As luck would have it, Tapper laid his eyes on Jennifer and in his words, “I saw her and I walked up to her and we went out the next day in D.C. and that was it.” If this does not sound like the setting of a mushy romantic movie, we don’t know what will!

Happy anniversary to my amazing wife; sometimes it feels like we’ve been laughing for 12 straight years! Love you — pic.twitter.com/DMZeUoeDwa — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 3, 2018

Tapper tied the knot with the love of his life on September 3, 2006, at The Clubhouse on Baltimore, previously called the Kansas City Club. They share two children: a daughter, Alice Paul Tapper, in her pre-teens, and a son, Jack. With the amazing values imbibed into Alice, the 12-years-old is already an accomplished author. Not much is known about their 10-year-old son but as Jennifer Tapper stated to Washingtonian in 2015, his head must be filled with “happy memories and a calm and purposeful existence.”

Jake Tapper’s wife has been providing whatever time of her day is left after looking after her children to a group called “Upstream,” which aims to reduce unplanned pregnancy and ameliorate parents’ quality of life as well as their offsprings. Rarely does she agree to sit for interviews and chooses to stay completely out of the spotlight including her husband’s social media accounts which have millions of followers. The committed family man understands the time work takes out of his life and thus, regularly takes his partner and kids on exquisite vacations. They keep their private moments low-key but it can be assuredly claimed that the family of four live a happy and comfortable life in Washington, D.C.

