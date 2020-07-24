James Arthur Ray is the subject of the new Wondery podcast, ‘Guru.’ It focuses on the life of the motivational speaker, and how it all unraveled after the tragic incidents at the Arizona retreat. Ray assumed a God-like persona in his sessions, which turned the entire experience somewhat cultish. Amongst the things that the members did, they went to a place called the Sweat Lodge. Members, including Ray, had to stay in extremely high temperatures for long periods. Unfortunately, in 2009, three individuals died, and Ray was charged and convicted for negligent homicide.

Eventually, he came out of prison and focused on redemption, which is evident in his book “The Business of Redemption.” In the book, he thanks Bersabeh Ray for believing in him when he was broken and for gluing the pieces back together. James seems to be out of words to express gratitude for all she’s done for him, and for designing the cover art of the book. So, who is Bersabeh, and where is she now?

Who is Bersabeh Ray?

Bersabeh is James’ wife, and from what we are given to understand, he met her after his time in prison. James wrote in his book that they had not found each other at the time of crisis. However, she was there while he was making his journey back. Notably, he refers to his return to the public eye. James has credited Bersabeh for teaching him the meaning of authentic love.

Apart from his high words of praise, James also includes Bersabeh in his teachings of life. He’s spoken about how he and his wife carry a golden coin called memento mori. The words signify death, and it helps them remain focused on their goals. See James’ post below.

Apart from how James feels about Bersabeh, she describes herself as an artist who loves to paint. She’s also an executive producer. Here is her latest work of art.

Where is Bersabeh Ray Now?

In case you are wondering if James and Bersabeh are together, they remain happily married. Here’s a recent post featuring the couple, titled “The Ability to Respond.”

The couple is not all work and no play either since Bersabeh shared an adorable picture of her husband making birthday dinner plans for her. See the post below.

Bersabeh is involved in Ray’s work, as we have already mentioned. Here’s proof about how she actively engages as a speaker who parts with her wisdom.

Finally, we leave you with some happy pictures from James and Bersabeh’s ‘Baha’ or marriage ceremony, which seems to have taken place in 2019. It is clear that the couple is incredibly happy, and they seem to have a pet as an additional member of their family. [Cover Picture Courtesy: Bersabeh Ray/Instagram]

