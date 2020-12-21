James Marsden is a famous actor, singer, and former model who rose to stardom after his heart-winning performances in musical comedies and romcoms like ‘Hairspray,’ ‘Enchanted,’ ‘27 Dresses,’ to name a few. Truly a versatile actor, he has proved his impeccable acting skills in various other genres. For instance, Netflix’s dark comedy series ‘Dead To Me,’ in which he plays a self-centered and emotionally abusive character of Steve Wood.

His prominent role as Cyclops in the American superhero film franchise ‘X-men’ made him an ultra-successful actor. The Hollywood star’s enthralling portrayal of Stu Redman in CBS All Access’ dark fantasy TV miniseries ‘The Stand,’ released on December 17, 2020, garnered immense fame and success. Undoubtedly, his back-to-back hit movies take up tremendous space of his life, but there is much more to the star than his work. We got intrigued to know the intimate details of his personal life, and here is everything we found out!

James Marsden’s Family

James Paul Marsden was born in Stillwater, Oklahoma, to Kathleen (née Scholtz), a nutritionist, and James Luther Marsden, formerly a Meat Science professor (retired: 2015) and a food safety expert working at and leading Food Safety Systems, LLC. Unfortunately, his parents legally parted ways when he was only nine years old.

He grew extremely fond of his four siblings: sisters, Jennifer and Elizabeth, and brothers, Jeff and Robert. Brought up in a culturally diverse family, James’ background consists of English, German, and Scottish ancestry. James is close to all his brothers and sisters to this day.

James Marsden’s Former Relationships and Children

James Marsden met his now ex-wife, Lisa Linde, when they both were young and in their 20’s. Reportedly, this became the principal reason for their separation after more than a decade. Renowned for her significant role in ‘Days of Our Lives’ (1965), she is the daughter of the legendary country music songwriter Dennis Linde. From James’ and Linde’s union on July 22, 2000, to when she filed for divorce on September 23, 2011, the two shared a fairly stable equation.

However, because both had drifted apart from each other and turned into very different people from when they first met, they mutually decided to call it quits citing “irreconcilable differences.” The ‘Westworld’ fame confessed to Men’s Health how it was “by far the hardest” phase he had been through in life as it filled him with “sorrow and deep struggle.” James and Linde share two children between them. They welcomed their son, Jack Marsden, on February 1, 2001, and their daughter, Mary James Marsden, on August 10, 2005.

For the actor, the most “heartbreaking” aspect of parting ways with his wife was the fact that he had to deconstruct the meaning of “home and family” from then on. Gradually, he gained back his equilibrium and started dating a beautiful Brazilian model, Rose Costa. Though the duo soon parted ways, she conceived his baby reportedly during the time they spent together in Miami. Costa gave birth to an adorable baby boy, William Luca Costa-Marsden, on December 14, 2012, and seeing his second son only made James happier. He considers being a father “the most fulfilling” job and is extremely proud of all his children.

James Marsden’s Girlfriend

James Marsden got lucky in love again as he has been dating the talented and drop-dead gorgeous UK pop singer, Emma Deigman, known by her stage name Edei. The two have been seeing each other since September 2015 and were first spotted together in New York City. The couple celebrates their anniversary on November 22 each year. ‘The Notebook’ star concretized the dating rumors in February 2016, when he joined his girlfriend on stage to perform a duet of an Ed Sheeran song.

Interestingly, James and Edei have their birthdays only a day apart and often celebrate the occasion on the same day. The two have made several red carpet appearances together and have also joined each other for the after-parties. Edei seems to have gelled up well with James’ children and also follows his son, Jack, on Instagram, who follows her back. Though James keeps his social media accounts all about work, he could not hold himself back from expressing his love for his “angel” on Valentines’ Day.

