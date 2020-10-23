Kendra Scott is an American fashion designer who runs a company in her name with more than a hundred jewelry and home decor stores across the world. According to Forbes’ list of “America’s Richest Self-Made Women,” she holds a net worth of $510 million and has beaten Beyoncé, Ellen DeGeneres, and Taylor Swift with the whopping amount. She appeared on ABC’s famous investment show ‘Shark Tank‘ as the only female guest in its 12th season. Kendra is one of the very few lucky people who get a second chance at life, not just professionally but also personally. After her first failed business, the wonder woman rose like a phoenix to build an empire that stands at a billion dollars. To top it up, she achieved this as a divorced mother of two children despite the Great Recession. Her rags-to-riches narrative is inspirational and also ends with a love story!

Kendra Scott’s Early Life

Kendra Scott is driven by her emotions, as this trait has vividly surfaced itself through various stages of her life. After graduating from Klein High School, she fell hard and fast for a boy, and irrationally followed him to Texas A&M University. A year later, the 19-year-old moved to Austin and has called the vibrant city her home. The business mogul opened her first shop, The Hat Box, during the time her family was going through a difficult phase as her stepfather, Rob, was battling with cancer. Sadly, he lost the fight and succumbed to his disease but the misfortune inspired Kendra to raise cancer awareness through cancer research foundations. In fact, a portion of her saving from the budding shop went to charity.

Unfortunately, Kendra tasted failure at a young age as her fledgling business failed to generate enough profits to stay in the market. Her moment of impact was when she locked the doors for the last time after turning around the “Sorry. We’re Closed” sign. The Texas-based powerhouse did not let the disappoint of a failed venture bow her down forever! Jokingly referring to the experience as her “MBA in retail and in business,” she put her heart and soul in the next venture, which brought with it a different set of problems. After founding Kendra Scott LLC in 2002, the financial crisis that hit close to home seven years later brought her to the verge of shutting it down.

Kendra Scott’s Husband and Sons

At the age of 26, Kendra Scott née Baumgartner got married to her first husband, John Scott, on June 24. They became parents to two sons, Cade and Beck, within a span of five years. The two legally parted ways on August 22, 2006, and the Wisconsin-born has not revealed much about the reasons for their separation. But she often reminisces how she started her business with $500 in the spare bedroom in 2002 when her first baby was only three months old. Her ex-husband was working between jobs when she decided to support the family financially.

The self-made millionaire got lucky in love as she found her “the one” in the Austin native, Matt Davis. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 6, 2014, in Sedona, Arizona. Kendra and Matt share an incredibly special equation: they co-parent their only child, Grey, along with Cade and Beck, together. The businesswoman is quite transparent about her family being the topmost priority of her life. Despite running a billion-dollar business, she takes out enough time to start and end the day with her husband and sons.

Read More: Is Mark Cuban From Shark Tank Married? Does He Have Children?