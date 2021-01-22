‘Losing Alice’ is a cinematic treat as the story of Alice (Ayelet Zurer) and Sophie (Lihi Kornowski) unfold in a thrilling sequence of events. Alice is a 48-year-old film director who meets Sophie on a train. Sophie is a young screenwriter, to whom Alice finds herself obsessively drawn towards. The series explores the themes of jealously, aging, guilt, and complex relationships. The Neo-noir thriller series is directed and written by Sigal Avin. Many of you may be wondering if the show is based on real-life events. We can help you clear that up!

Is Losing Alice Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Losing Alice’ is not based on a true story. Sigal Avin came up with the idea for the series with a simple beginning of two women meeting on a train. While she explored the characters further, various themes gradually found themselves weaving into the storyline. Through the show, she explores the journey of a woman going through a mid-life crisis as she wonders if the peak of her life is in the past and whether she will ever feel relevant again.

Talking about Alice’s character, Ayelet Zurer shared that the reason why Alice is so drawn to Sophie is because of all that Sophie represents. In a way, she reminds Alice of her younger days. There is a longing and fascination for her, almost as though she “needs” her. Sigal described the experience of directing the series as “trippy” because in the show, Alice is a female director and does the same things that Sigal does in real life. Ayelet admitted that she took a lot of inspiration from Sigal herself.

The series reflects strong elements of the German folklore about Dr.Faust selling his soul to the devil; the term for this is Faustian bargain. This trope is commonly seen in literature and films across cultures. Ariel gives up her voice in exchange for legs in ‘The Little Mermaid’ and Wanda (Scarlet Witch) from DC Comics creating her two children from Mephisto’s soul are excellent examples. So although the themes addressed in the series seem real, the storyline itself is fictional.

Losing Alice Filming Locations

The storyline of the series follows Alice and Sophie. While Alice is a director, Sophie is a screenwriter. Therefore, the show is set against the backdrop of the Israeli film industry. Here are the details of the filming locations!

Tel Aviv, Israel

‘Losing Alice’ is filmed in Tel Aviv, Israel. Tel Aviv-Yafo or Tel Aviv is the economic and technological center of Israel. The city is known for its lively nightlife, which has earned Tel Aviv the reputation of being the “party capital” of the Middle East. The diverse cityscape and landscapes make Tel Aviv a favorable option for filming movies and TV shows. Some of the famous productions to have been filmed in the city are ‘You Don’t Mess with the Zohan,’ ‘A Tale of Love and Darkness,’ ‘Norman,’ and ‘The Promise.’

Tel Aviv is counted in as one of the best ocean-front cities in the world and is home to several museums, architectural and cultural sites. The world’s leading hotel chains also have branches here, which include names like Hilton, Crowne Plaza, and Sheraton.

Some of the most recognizable places in Tel Aviv are Hayarkon Park, Dubnow Park, Tel Aviv Museum of Art, Bloomfield Stadium, 1 Rothschild Tower, First International Bank Tower, Azrieli Shopping Mall, and Dizengoff Center. A small portion of the series involving Sophie and David may have also been filmed in the resort town of Eilat.

