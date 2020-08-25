‘Love Island‘ sees a group of men and women taking part in a series of tasks, as they keep switching partners until they meet someone they potentially want to spend their life with. The reality dating show has no qualms in making it abundantly clear to participants that they are part of a television series. Speaking about the shooting process, Kady McDermott, a former participant, said there is a “full squad of cameramen and producers, and it was like a reminder that you were on a TV program.”

With such an overwhelming sense of being on television, viewers have questioned whether participants – and by extension, the show – retain any sense of authenticity. We’re here to explore how much of ‘Love Island’ is scripted.

How Much of Love Island is Scripted?

‘Love Island’ has faced several charges of being scripted. More shockingly, many of these allegations have come from former participants on the show, which have made viewers sit up and take notice. Apparently, most of the series is scripted, and producers have a heavy hand in influencing how the narrative flows. One contestant remarked, “It is completely disingenuous and a lot of the time very, very fake. It isn’t fair to mislead the audience like that. The producers don’t care what they’re doing to people as long as they’re making their ratings. We were treated like performing animals, and the current cast are still.”

The allegation has opened a can of worms, which has gone on to show how producers often create chaos in the villa. The next time you wonder why ‘Love Island’ is never short on drama, you know who to thank! Members of the series stated that producers create situations that result in tension – like the kiss between Jack Fowler and Georgia Steele. Reportedly, the scene had to be filmed around three to four times to get the perfect shot. Meanwhile, Sam and Georgia’s relationship was wholly faked on the show – set up by producers while the two were on air.

Amber Davies, a famous alum, made claims that producers sent Simon Searles to break up her and Kem when they found the duo’s on-again-off-again romance to be interesting. When Simon, who was happy with Montana Brown, refused, he was taken off the show. It brings us to the disturbing premise that producers clearly favor some participants over the others. A contestant said, “Some of the contestants are barely shown. If you’re not a favorite, they won’t give you any time at all. When you’re in there, you do know that they don’t really want to show you or side with you.” They flock around the ones they like and don’t talk to contestants who haven’t won their favor.

Despite the many allegations against ‘Love Island,’ the powers that be, behind the series, have said to The Sun, “As anyone who watches the show regularly would know, Love Island is a combination of reality and produced elements that are reflective of what’s happening in the villa, and is a fair and accurate representation of villa life…It is absolutely untrue to suggest that Love Island is fake. The opinions they have and the relationships formed are completely within the control of the Islanders themselves.”

However, ‘Love Island’ has also been labeled as a mixture of ‘reality and produced elements.’ Thus, we’d be better off taking the situations on the show with a pinch of salt, but at the end of the day, ‘Love Island’ is entertainingly unputdownable.

