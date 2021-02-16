Mae Whitman, more famous as a performing and voice actress, is also a talented singer. Following her on-screen debut in the romantic drama ‘When a Man Loves a Woman,’ she garnered critical appreciation and public recognition after playing significant parts in movies like ‘One Fine Day,’ ‘Independence Day,’ and ‘Hope Floats,’ and in legal TV drama ‘JAG.’ Her impeccable portrayal as Ann Veal on Fox’s sitcom ‘Arrested Development’ proved to be her breakthrough role followed by playing Amber Holt in NBC’s award-winning family show ‘Parenthood.’ Whitman produced innumerable emotionally charged scenes in the series and even received a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nomination for it. Her other notable performances have been in ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower,’ ‘The DUFF,’ ‘Good Girls,’ to name a few. Intrigued to delve into her personal life? Well…here is everything you need to know about it!

Mae Whitman’s Early Life

Born in Los Angeles, Mae Whitman has been brought up by voice artist Pat Musick and her husband, Jeffrey Whitman, who is also associated with Hollywood as a set construction coordinator and personal manager. It is no surprise that she started her acting training as a toddler aged 3. Her parents as well as an acting coach, Andrew Magarian, prepared the future star for the industry she was passionate to be a part of. She, thus, made her film debut at the tender age of six. Whitman was no ordinary child actor as she went on to famously play George Clooney’s daughter in ‘One Fine Day,’ Sandra Bullock’s daughter in ‘Hope Floats,’ and Meg Ryan’s daughter in ‘When a Man Loves a Woman.’ But what about her dating life?

Mae Whitman’s Dating Life

Mae Whitman has openly admitted to being equally attracted to girls and guys but has never been in a same-sex relationship to date, at least in public. She was reportedly dating the Canadian actor, Dov Tiefenbach, around 2008 but nothing concrete ever came out to substantiate the tittle-tattle. She dated the musician Landon Pigg, and he graciously helped her write music and made recurring appearances on ‘Parenthood’ for a year. The former couple was dating at the time of the show’s filming and continued to be good friends after parting ways.

Since moving on from Landon, Whitman has remained “pretty secretive” about her love life as she did about her new boyfriend and “great relationship” back in 2014. It was rumored that she was briefly involved with Peter Krause, her “rustic companion” from the aforementioned NBC’s comedy-drama series. The two frequently hung around as friends off-screen and shared a comfortable equation but never came out as a couple.

Whitman might not be too expressive about her dating life but she surely knows how to beat the drum when it comes to having great friends in her life. She has been most vocal about the happy moments spent with her ‘Parenthood’ co-star and ‘13 Reasons Why‘ fame, Miles Heizer. Owing to their close bond, many of their fans look at them as a couple but the two have often addressed each other as “BFFs.” Besides being “friendship goals,” she adorably calls him “little one” and even regards him as her brother. After sharing the screen with Jane Levy and Robbie Amell, Whitman has also been best friends with them both for years now.

