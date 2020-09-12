With Netflix continuing to invest in new talents from all over the world, its international section has become a massive and diverse collection of films. From Italian gangster sagas to Nordic neo-noirs to Korean romance dramas, you name it, the collection has it. One such example is Mexican family comedy ‘Dad Wanted’ (Se busca papá), which became available for streaming on September 11, 2020. Directed by Javier Colinas (‘Grandma’s Wedding’, ‘A ti te quería encontrar’), the film is a heartwarming and poignant tale about love, loss, and healing. ‘Dad Wanted’ has enough bits of earnestness and realism to make you wonder whether it is based on real-life events. In this article, we try to answer that question.

Is Dad Wanted Based on a True Story?

‘Dad Wanted’ is not based on a true story. Colinas developed the script for the film with Victor Avelar, Paulette Hernandez, and Fernando Barreda Luna. The film is produced by Luna and Jessica Villegas Lattuada. Jeronimo Rodriguez-Garcia served as the Director of photography.

Blanca (newcomer Natalia Coronado) is an extroverted and adventurous girl with a penchant for BMX biking. But her passion for the sport is overshadowed by her mother’s (Silvia Navarro) grief about losing her husband, Blanca’s father, in a biking accident. Though immensely talented, Blanca has been forbidden from biking ever again. But being the independent and rebellious child that she is, she ignores the warnings of the family’s domestic help and goes to school on her BMX bike. Since the death of her father, the relationship between Blanca and her mother Fernanda has become strained. She can’t understand why her mother will not let her do what she is passionate about. For her part, Fernanda is having trouble balancing her work and her personal life. A filmmaker, she has to deal with a director making progressively bizarre demands on the set, while she has to face her daughter’s anger and frustration at her home. There is a disconnect between the two that will probably be solved by a candid conversation, but neither is willing to take the first step.

When Blanca learns about a BMX race, she wants to participate but knows that her mother will never let her do it. So, she and her friend come up with the plan of hiring an actor to play her father, who then can give the necessary parental consent for her to enter the race. They zero in on Alberto (Juan Pablo Medina), whose biggest qualification, at least according to Blanca, seems to be that he has the same surname as her, Diaz. An alcoholic and an unsuccessful actor, Alberto is still reeling from the loss of his daughter. Although he quickly sees through the girls’ schemes, he eventually agrees to help them. Two strangers connect through their shared sense of grief and build a makeshift father-daughter relationship that helps them deal with the losses in their respective lives.

