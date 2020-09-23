If the word multi-talented had a face, it would be Nicole Scherzinger’s. Along with being an American singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, and TV personage, she is also an ambassador for the Special Olympics and an entrepreneur who deals in clothing and fragrances. She is one of the most renowned Television personality who has appeared, hosted, won, and been a panelist on numerous reality shows. After being the lead performer of the ‘Pussycat Dolls,’ she ventured into the world of dancing and singing reality shows. The winner of the tenth season of ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ has been a judge on ‘Australia’s Got Talent,’ and Fox’s musical competition show ‘The Masked Singer’ since 2019.

A good look at her profile makes it is hard to believe that she would be left with any time on her hands after working, what seems like around the clock. Fortunately, she does! Scherzinger has been through a few tumultuous but mostly amicable separations before meeting the love of her life. We got curious to follow her journey up till this point, and here is everything we found out!

Nicole Scherzinger: Early Life and Professional Choices

Nicole Prescovia Elikolani Valiente was born in Hawaii but her parents separated while she was still a toddler. Raised in Kentucky, she was adopted by her stepfather, Gary Scherzinger, and so has carried his surname since then. She majored in theater arts with a dance minor from Wright State University during which got the opportunity to play lead roles in regional productions of the musicals Chicago, Guys and Dolls, and Show Boat. She tasted fame as a teen idol in 2001 as a part of the girl group “Eden’s Crush.” Shortly after they released their debut single “Get Over Yourself,” which went on to become the first female act to debut at number one on the Hot 100 Singles Sales chart, the group went bankrupt.

Scherzinger then joined the burlesque troupe, the Pussycat Dolls, in which she took on the role of a vocalist as well as a songwriter in addition to being the group’s lead performer. They spawned various number-one hits, including “Don’t Cha” which became an international breakthrough, peaking at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. After garnering immense success, she decided to go her separate way to further her career in the TV world. She won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in 2010 with her mentor Derek Hough and also featured in ‘Men in Black 3’ in a supporting role. In June 2012, she was announced as a judge on The X Factor UK and a winner of the variety show ‘I Can Do That’ in 2015. Along with her television career, she also released her solo music singles, but they only attained lackluster success.

Nicole Scherzinger: Relationships

While Nicole Scherzinger has persevered in her Television journey, achieving immense success and prominence on the way, she has had to try a little harder to get to her special someone. At the turn of the century, she met the band “311” lead Nick Hexum at a concert. The two dated for almost four years and were even engaged before splitting ways in 2004. Her longest known relationship was with a 6-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton. Happened to cross paths in 2007 at the MTV EMAs, the couple kick-started their seven-years long on-again, off-again relationship. They were the most high-profile pair whose every move was covered by the British press until their final split in 2015.

‘The X Factor’ judge has reportedly had flings with some of the top names from the music industry like Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, and Jay-Z. But none of them have been substantiated as clearly nothing ever came off any of it. In 2019, Nicole Scherzinger admitted to her greatest weakness being “love” and even claimed to be ready for marriage. This was while she was dating Grigor Dimitrov, the Bulgarian pro tennis player. The relationship began towards the end of 2015 and went public the next year in January. But just as the fans felt like the musician was ready to get to the next phase, she shocked everyone by announcing her break-up with a pithy Instagram post that read, “I loved you at your darkest. Romans 5:8.”

The American diva seems to have finally found “the one” in Thom Evans, whom she met on ‘X Factor: Celebrity’ in 2019. The former rugby player had entered as a contestant on the show while she was sitting across the room at the panel with other judges. Sparks flew around everywhere as he was smitten by her beauty and the two developed great chemistry within days of knowing each other. Reportedly, the couple started dating in November and made their relationship red carpet official by attending the 21st Annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe after-party together. Considering it is still a budding romance, marriage or kids might not be on the cards but the two have been lucky enough to spend the quarantine together under one roof.

