‘Perdida’ in Spanish means ‘lost’ and the series is also known as ‘Stolen Away.’ Directed by Inaki Penafiel, David Ulloa, and Rafa Montesinos, it has become one of the most-watched series in Spain, Portugal, and Latin America. For the making of ‘Perdida,’ the production team collaborated with actors from Spain, Colombia, Mexico, and Cuba. This revenge thriller is quite a package, complete with a dramatic storyline, strong performance, and some high impact action. The story follows a man desperately looking for his daughter, who was kidnapped many years ago. You must be wondering if ‘Perdida’ is a true story, seeing how roughly 2,000 children go missing worldwide every day. Let us catch you up on the storyline before we dive into that question.

Plot Summary

The distress in the couple’s life is real as Antonio Santos (Daniel Grao) and Inma Santos (Carolina Lapausa) leave no stone unturned to find their missing daughter Soledad (Valencia Valasquez). After ten years of Soledad’s disappearance from a beach in Valencia at the age of five, a clue finally leads the Santos couple to Bogota, Colombia, where they renew their efforts to look for their daughter. But the only way to follow that lead is to somehow get into a particular prison in Colombia. In a desperate attempt to finally take a step closer to finding his daughter, Antonio gets himself arrested at the airport in Bogota by supposedly smuggling cocaine. The story takes a turn as he is now brushing shoulders with dangerous criminals in the Colombian prison.

Is Perdida Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Perdida’ is not based on a true story. This Spanish fiction series was written by Natxo Lopez, Almudena Ocana, Aurora Gracia, Carlos de Pando, and Mikel Baron. Ruth Garcia and David Oliva originally birthed the story. Two major life events for Antonio define the story of ‘Perdida’- one is losing his daughter, the second being his life in prison as he voluntarily gets arrested. The pain of losing a child is real and relatable, and we can go on listing the number of films and series that have drawn upon this content. Children are drawn into drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and organ rackets daily- the nightmares are endless. But for Antonio to get arrested and go to a foreign prison by swallowing cocaine is just calling for drama in life.

‘Perdida’ is a journey of a man who has changed with time and has hardened up because of the insufferable loss his family has faced. This becomes the focus of the series from that point onwards. One is instantly reminded of Liam Neeson in ‘Taken.’ Here is another man willing to go through anything to get his daughter back, even it is in unchartered waters.

Daniel Grao shared in multiple interviews that some of the aspects of prison life are drawn from real experiences. He was able to develop his character as he borrowed experiences from someone he knows. Riots breaking out, people escaping and gang wars in prisons are more common than one would think. As for ‘Perdida,’ if a man got himself arrested to go to prison, it is definitely not on a whim- he is bound to stir things up.

The series is filmed in an actual prison in Colombia, adding another layer of authenticity. Whether inside a prison or outside, humans tend to function on fundamental emotions of pain, hope, and fear, but the paths they choose differ from person to person. ‘Perdida’ is a dramatized version of that whole experience, with an extra punch of revenge.

