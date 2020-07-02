‘Queer Eye‘ has been revived on Netflix, and the reboot has become even more popular among fans. The Fab Five include Antoni Porowski, food and wine expert, Tan France, fashion expert, Karamo Brown, culture expert, Bobby Berk, design expert, and Jonathan Van Ness, grooming expert. They build relationships with men and women who might have different views and give them a makeover, which expertly combines stylistic advice along with social commentary. Despite the delightful experience, ‘Queer Eye’ remains a reality show, which means people are bound to wonder how much of it is true. So, which parts are real and which are scripted?

How Much of Queer Eye is Real?

First, let us address how people get on the show. In every episode, viewers meet the person who is receiving the makeover, and it seems that their loved ones have nominated them for the process. Often it appears that the nominator has sought out the opportunity, which does happen quite often. However, sometimes the casting process is different. Danielle Gervais, one of the masterminds behind the show, told Vanity Fair, “The casting team surveilled car shows, small-town carnivals, Waffle Houses, and bodegas—looking for locals and community leaders who knew of someone deserving of a makeover.” The team also scours social media to look for people deserving makeovers, because sometimes the best stories don’t submit themselves.

Another significant aspect that jumps out is the Loft. The show makes us believe that the Fab Five stay together. While in real life there’s no reason why they wouldn’t have their places, some fans might think that they put up together during filming. Unfortunately, that is not the case. Nothing suggests that the Fab Five spend any meaningful amount of time together outside what is seen in the series.

A lot of reality shows only appear to give stuff or pretend things are free while the people on the series end up paying for them. For Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye,’ this is not the case. The people getting the makeovers get to keep all the stuff, and the production team foots the bill, so they can enjoy the experience of being on the show. However, there is a slight caveat here as some members might not like the makeovers provided. A comedian called “Below Average Joe” definitely didn’t appreciate the website Karamo designed for his comedy stylings.

Finally, we come to the issue of product placement. Every makeover show promotes certain products, and ‘Queer Eye’ unveils a lot of housewares, clothes, furniture, and appliances. However, they don’t call out the brand names of companies that manufacture them. Despite avoiding the bluntness of it, ‘Queer Eye’ gets money from companies like IKEA and Lacoste to feature their products. However, the experts have a particular say in the matter, so the products don’t feel out of place. Therefore, ‘Queer Eye’ does not seek to hide the truth about itself. It is a reality show about makeovers, and though the emotions involved are real, there are some blemishes with which one must make peace.

