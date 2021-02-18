Owing to the countless stories (and myths) surrounding buried treasures and unexplained objects hidden at/or near Oak Island in Nova Scotia, the History network decided to showcase the journeys of the treasure hunters. ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ exhibits the endeavors of one such legendary hunter, Rick Lagina. Since 2006, he has dedicated each day of his life to the world’s longest-running and most expensive treasure hunt.

The docuseries premiered on January 5, 2014, and with that, Rick Lagina became a household name. Over the years, the highly-skilled treasure hunter has managed to garner a strong fanbase for himself. While he has been uncovering mysteries for years now, we got curious to unveil some truths about his personal life, and here is everything we found out!

Rick Lagina’s Early Life

Born on August 26, 1955, in Kingsford, Michigan, Rick Lagina shared his childhood with two sisters, Terese Fornetti and Marianne Gardner, and a brother, Marty Lagina, who is also the co-presenter of ‘The Curse of Oak Island.’ Before taking up the adventurous job as a treasure hunter, Rick was an ordinary postal worker. But since a young age, the star had been fascinated by the idea of discovering historical artifacts and invaluable treasures from Oak Island.

The seed got sown in his mind after the then-11-year-old came across a January 1965 issue of Reader’s Digest. The article elucidated the many mysterious theories that claimed hidden famed Money Pit, Captain Kidd’s alleged booty, Marie Antoinette’s lost jewels, and Shakespeare’s manuscripts. Soon, Rick, along with Marty, began to dig around their rural hometown in the hope of finding out Native American relics and the rest, as they say, is history!

Is Rick Lagina Married?

Rick Lagina might have lived a public life for almost a decade now, but that does not change the fact that he has remained an extremely private person. His brother, Marty Lagina, has made it widely known that he is married to Olivia, with whom he shares two children, Alex and Maddie. However, the same cannot be said about Rick. It remains “unknown” whether the 69-year-old ever got married or dated anyone in the past.

Considering honor to be Rick’s everything, it is hardly plausible that the treasure hunter would ever talk about the messy details about his previous relationships, in case there were any. Addressing the tittle-tattle about his sexuality, there is no official statement that claims him to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community. For now, Rick is basking in the glory of being a TV star while directing his primary focus on his mission to solve the mystery of Oak Island.

