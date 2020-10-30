‘The End of the F***ing World’ is a dark dramedy based on Charles Forsman’s 2013 graphic novel of the same name. The series centers on two emotionally isolated teens, James (Alex Lawther) and Alyssa (Jessica Barden), who connect and run away together, all of which culminates in a series of mishaps. James is convinced that he’s a psychopath, and after killing a bunch of animals just for the thrill of it, he decides to focus his morbid tendencies on a human being. He settles on his classmate, Alyssa, a rebellious, cheeky girl with her own set of baggage.

When she proposes they run away together in a bid to escape from her tumultuous home-life, James agrees with the intention of finding an opportunity to do away with her. As they embark on a road trip across England, they get caught up on a trail of violent events that grow increasingly more ominous as their quest progresses. The series quickly raised to cult status and garnered immense critical acclaim for its smart writing, great execution, phenomenal performances, and complex subject matter.

Initially conceived for Channel 4 network, the series moved to Netflix in 2018 and attracted millions of viewers who instantly fell in love with its premise. Although the chances of season 2 were slim to none, the fans were exalted to have received it, which further fed into their expectations for yet another outing. Ever since its second season, fans are wondering: will there be a ‘The End of the F***ing World’ season 3? Well, let’s find out!

Is The End of the F***ing World Season 3 Release Date

‘The End of the F***ing World’ season 2 dropped on November 5, 2019, on Netflix. It consists of 8 episodes of 19–24 minutes each. Although the season ends on a resolute note, it hasn’t abated fans’ desires to see more of Alyssa and James’ journey. As of yet, season 3 doesn’t seem on the cards, and here’s why!

While season 1 ends on a dramatic twist, leaving James’ fate hanging in the balance as to whether he survives the bullet shot or not. It seemed fitting that season 2 gave us more insight into the events that followed. Season 2 finale sees Alyssa coming to terms with her harrowing past as she tells James that she loves him and needs to take it slow given the psychological trauma she endured. They share an easy silence suggesting that it will be okay for them going forward, calling back to a heartfelt season 1 moment where they hold each other’s hand.

In an interview leading up to the second season’s release, Charlie Covell, who adapted the story for the small screen, expressed her long thought-out views on the show’s future. She unequivocally stated that she doesn’t believe there’s going to be another season. She elaborated on the matter, ascribing her decision to the fact that sometimes it’s sensible to just stop messing around with good things in order to make more out of it, and we couldn’t agree more.

Covell also shared her reason behind going ahead with the second season and making an exception to her theory, saying that ‘The End of the F***ing World’ wasn’t envisioned as a multiseason show, to begin with. Still, season 2 came along not so much as a second season as it was more of its own stand-alone story. Where the first season was about running away and being a teenager in all its glory, season 2 showcases them having to deal with the consequences of their reckless decisions and transitioning into adulthood in the process.

So there you have it. We hate to be the bearer of sad news but as of yet, ‘The End of the F***ing World’ season 3 stands canceled. As we all know now that season 2 wasn’t initially planned to go on the floor, but as the intriguing idea struck Covell’s imagination, we were graced by a brilliant follow-up to an already immaculate season 1.

With the show’s creation, Covell’s objective was to make sure that the story has a natural life, rather than getting dragged out just for the sake of churning out more episodes to keep up with the demand. So, you never know, if something ingenious does brew in her mind once again, we might get to see what lies ahead for James and Alyssa in adult life. At least, we would like to think so!

Read More: Shows Like The End of the F***ing World